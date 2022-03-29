TAMPA, Fla. — Benjamin Cowles needed just one pitch.
In his first ever Spring Training at-bat wearing a Yankees uniform, the former Newark star baseball player made his first Major League spring hit a memorable one.
On a 0-0 count with a man on third, Cowles saw a first-pitch fastball down the middle of the plate and launched a missile off his bat to left-center field. The ball flew over the scoreboard at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday afternoon.
The ball had an exit-velocity of 107 mph, according to Statcast.
Cowles made noise last year when he was drafted in the 10th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft by the New York Yankees.
Cowles has continued his meteoric rise through the baseball ranks. After being assigned to the Yankees Single-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons in Aug. 2021, the shortstop worked his way up and was added to the Yankees Spring Training roster on March 24.
Cowles graduated from Newark in 2018 before playing for the Newark Pilots of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. He then went on to the University of Maryland.
In three seasons with the University of Maryland Terrapins, Cowles’ rise has been exponential. After hitting .200 in 2019 with three home runs in 54 games, the shortstop hit .240 with three home runs in just 15 games before Covid stopped his sophomore season short. After changing his swing and returning to the Maryland diamond in 2021, Cowles hit .287 18 home runs and 51 RBIs in 48 games. He led Maryland to Regionals in the 2021 NCAA Division I baseball tournament until falling to the 12th-ranked East Carolina for a spot in the Super Regionals.
On a March 29 Spring Training thumping of the Phillies, Cowles found himself pinch-hitting for DJ LeMahieu in the bottom of the eighth with a man on third and his team leading 12-2.
Cowles’ home run made it a 14-2 ballgame and capped off an eight-run eighth inning and were the final two runs in the Yankees’ win.