Four former Hobart College lacrosse players are among those gathered in San Diego for the 2023 World Lacrosse Championship. 2017 graduate Mark Darden is competing for Jamaica, while 2022 grad Wylie Sherman and 2013 grad Jake Silberlicht are playing for Israel. Class of 2010’s Max Silberlicht is the head coach of Team Israel.
The championship began on June 21 with the United States’ 7-5 win over Canada. It features the top 30 men’s national teams and begins with five days of pool play followed by four rounds of playoffs. The bronze and gold medal games are scheduled for July 1. All 107 games of the championship will be carried on ESPN platforms, including ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+.
Israel is in Pool C with the Philippines, Czech Republic, Sweden and Puerto Rico. Team Israel opened tournament play with a decisive 10-3 win over Sweden. Sherman capped the day’s scoring with his first career World Championship goal to go with four ground balls.
Jamaica is in Pool D along with Germany, New Zealand, Switzerland and Poland.
A midfielder, Darden played for the Jamaican National Team in 2018 when it made its World Championship debut. Jamaica finished in 13th place that year and Darden led the team with 17 goals and shared the lead with 21 points.
At Hobart, Darden played in 41 games and recorded 19 goals, seven assists, 23 ground balls and six caused turnovers. He produced a career-high 16 points (10g, 6a) as a junior, helping the Statesmen win the NEC Championship and make the program’s 26th NCAA tournament appearance.
This is Jake Silberlicht’s third World Championship appearance with Israel. He helped them to seventh place finishes in both 2014 and 2018. Jake was a two-time captain for the Statesmen and a defensive midfielder. He produced nine goals and three assists as a senior, nearly doubling his production from his first three seasons combined. In 2013, Jake scored a career-high two goals against defending national champion Loyola and scooped up a career-high two ground balls in a 13-12 upset of then No. 3 Syracuse. He played in 45 career games, recording 13 goals, six assists, 16 ground balls and five caused turnovers. Jake capped his collegiate career by playing in the USILA North-South All-Star game.
A defensive midfielder, Sherman is making his World Championship debut. He played in 49 games across five seasons for the Statesmen, logging six goals, seven assists, 43 ground balls and seven caused turnovers.
Max Silberlicht was named the head coach for Israel in 2019 after spending seven seasons as a coach for Latvia, including two as head coach. He guided the Latvians to an 18th place finish at the 2018 championship. A co-recipient of the 2010 “Babe” Kraus ‘24 Award, Max was a three-year starter in goal for Hobart. He graduated with the program’s Division I era career records for GAA (9.24) and wins (18) and was second in saves (553) and save percentage (.576).