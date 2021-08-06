I’ve had a week to digest the fact that I’m spending many hours at Watkins Glen International for NASCAR Go Bowling weekend. The feeling hasn’t gotten old, the butterflies have remained and I still can’t get quotes from “Talladega Nights” out of my head.
Butterflies, though, are good; I like to think they mean I’m human. By the way, whenever I get the “butterflies” this week, the image of the tiny, little Volkswagen Beetles in the movie “Cars” appears in my head. Love that movie; top 5.
I’ve received plenty of counsel on places to eat, one of which is Jerlando’s Ristorante & Pizza Co., the go-to Italian eatery in town — Mike Cutillo suggested that; shocker.
Former Times employee Marty Toombs reached out and informed me about his many visits to WGI, which have all boiled to bringing earplugs, a hat, sunscreen, my laptop and preparing to endure lots of traffic — enraging for anyone who doesn’t live in a city. Every time I drive to Rochester, my day is ruined instantly by the increase of cars on the road.
Al Lester and I chatted about his times as a pit crew member for Indy 500 cars and he reminisced about the Formula 1 days, the old bog and how the pit crews don’t get enough praise for what they do.
Chatting with Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron was an all-time treat; a consummate professional at age 23 is rare to come by in any walk of life. I revealed to Byron that I will be a newbie first-timer this weekend, and his advice was to walk around and watch from different vantage points to get a feel for the physics and speed the cars carry into the different corners.
George Fairfax wrote an email telling me to get there early, get to the pits and check out what’s all happening. I imagine it will be sensory overload. I can’t wait to experience that feeling.
As far as the track goes, Byron noted that one of his favorite parts is the bus stop, a quick-right-and-back-left serpentine on the southeast end of the track, also widely known as a chicane — as a new fan, serpentine sounds better.
Fairfax noted his favorite is the right-hander just after turn 1 that leads up to the esses — evidently named that because it is shaped like the letter ’S’. This is the type of simplicity I need in my life.
I found out Wednesday night that one of my close friends scored tickets to the Xfinity race on Saturday, and I imagine seeing a familiar face amidst all the overwhelming sights and sounds will be a nice, come-down-to-earth moment during the race.
Before this week began, I had a workable grasp on drivers, their teams, how NASCAR worked and that Watkins Glen is like no other track in the country. Other than all the restaurants, pits, parts of the track to pontificate, the resounding element about NASCAR and motor racing that has blasted me in the chest this past week is the passion; the passion in which fans like George Fairfax, Marty Toombs and Al Lester write and speak about their memories at the track, the excitement in Spencer Tulis’ voice when speaking about the best places to shoot photos and the Watkins Glen of decades’ past, and the passion that William Byron spoke with about his crew team, the track and the sport itself.
While going to WGI for the first time undoubtedly is a feather in my cap, the passion I have leached off others just days before the race is only to grow ten-fold when I arrive wearing pants, closed-toed shoes and feel the roar of the engines for the first time.
Hammer down.