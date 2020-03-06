EAST MEADOW — Dominic Fratto’s New York state championship journey has started in just about the best manner possible.
The Waterloo High School junior has qualified for the 50-yard freestyle championship race. His career-best time of 21.46 seconds Friday morning at the Nassau County Aquatic Center was tied for eighth fastest among the 56 entrants in the event, 0.42 seconds behind pace-setter TJ Bearor of Queensbury.
Fratto had been seeded 16th in the event. He will be one of 10 swimmers vying for a state title in the 50 free "A" final.
Also entered in the 100 freestyle, Fratto posted a 23rd-place finish in the longer discipline. His 48.25-second clocking was 0.45 seconds off his seed time. He’ll swim in the “C” final of that event.
The finals in all 11 swimming races are Saturday morning.