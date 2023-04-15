Boys and girls lacrosse programs from the Finger Lakes send student-athletes to college programs across the state and country every year to compete in all three divisions of the NCAA and NJCAA.
There’s Geneva’s Curtis Denison and Parker Bossard at Roberts Wesleyan, McKenna Davis of Canandaigua at Boston College, and Palmyra-Macedon’s Quinn Nolan at St. Bonaventure, to name a few; seven out of 19 players on the 2023 Keuka College men’s lacrosse roster competed against one another in the Finger Lakes league in high school.
Plenty of high school seniors and juniors from the area already have their collegiate plans ironed out. Canandaigua junior Hanna Davis plans to join her sister at Boston College; Waterloo’s Natalie DiSanto is headed for Central Michigan; and Newark senior Preston Steve signed his NLI to Roberts Wesleyan in the winter.
Yes, with all the talent in the Finger Lakes, there are, on occasion, one or two truly gifted players that have All-League, All-American and Division I labels draped over them at an early age.
Waterloo’s Maci Mueller and Penn Yan’s Bailey Cooper are two of those freshman phenoms.
In three games thus far, Mueller leads the Tigers with nine points and three assists. Her six goals trails only DiSanto’s seven. Mueller has been on varsity since seventh grade and has been a consistent force every game.
To put her young career in perspective, DiSanto — the Central Michigan commit — recently surpassed 100 career goals in the second game of her senior season. Mueller currently sits at 80. Twenty-eight goals in seventh grade were eclipsed by 46 in eighth. With her six goals so far this year, Mueller is just 20 goals away from 100 — as a freshman.
“She’s always been probably the most athletic player on the field,” Waterloo head coach Andy Lee said of Mueller. “She’s always been a little bit quicker, faster, better stick; her game has developed where now she’s starting to use that lacrosse IQ and that experience she has.
“She’s not a one-dimensional player. She plays great defense too, draw controls, ground balls, hustle, grit, doesn’t come out of the game, the conditioning; all those things speak volumes about a kid that comes everyday, works hard, has a smile on her face and is a great teammate.”
For opposing coaches like Penn Yan’s Chris Hansen and players like Cooper, preparing for Mueller in addition to all the other talent the Waterloo/Marcus Whitman team has presents a difficult task.
“Her first step is amazingly quick, and she has a very quick hand exchange,” Hansen said of Mueller. “I tell my girls that they cannot watch her stick; she’ll go both hands. She’s hard to defend, and she’s another one (like Bailey): Everything she does is 110%. She’s going all out, and she’s just one of those kids you can plan for but in real time, she’s tough to defend and is going to get her goals.”
“She’s really aggressive and can use both hands,” Cooper said. “She hustles everywhere, great in the draw circle and just a great all-around player.”
When she’s not tearing up a lacrosse field for Waterloo or helping the Tigers win a girls basketball state championship, Mueller plays club lacrosse for Monster Elite Lax out of Rochester in the fall and works on stick skills in the winter.
“I think I’ve improved a lot by playing against better teams, playing at Monster, and just playing all the time,” Mueller said.
Wrapping around the top of Keuka Lake and 35 minutes to the southwest of Waterloo, Penn Yan’s lacrosse program speaks for itself. With all the college superstars the Mustangs’ boys and girls teams have produced over the years, freshman Cooper seems poised to join that list after bursting onto the scene last year.
In her first year on varsity as an eighth-grader, Cooper racked up 53 goals and 28 assists for a team-high 81 points. In 2022, she led the Mustangs in every single statistical category except for caused turnovers: 41 goals, 12 8-meter goals, 28 assists, 81 points, 47 ground balls, and 74 draw controls. In four games thus far in 2023, Cooper leads the team with 22 goals, 26 points, and 14 ground balls, and is tied with Taylor Mullins in draw controls with 16 and Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger in caused turnovers with five.
It’s her second year on varsity after moving to Penn Yan, and she sits at 75 goals in just 22 games.
“It’s her relentlessness,” Penn Yan head coach Hansen said of Cooper. “I drive by the school and it’s Bailey and her dad and a bucket of balls at the turf. The reason she is what she is is because she puts in the extra time and is a relentless worker. We’re just so lucky to have her.”
Cooper and Mueller played together on Monster Elite Lax; Cooper has since switched to Common Goal of 3d Lax.
“She’s a fast player, really quick,” Mueller said of her former teammate. “She has really great stick skills and a lot of IQ.”
“Bailey’s smooth,” Lee added. “She’s got a right-hand, a left-hand, a good first step, she’s all over the field, super confident and Penn Yan does a great job at putting their players in space. When she’s got time and room and her hands are free, she’s dangerous.”
Between the talent, vision and IQ, athleticism and maturity on and off the field, it’s easy for both coaches to forgot that Mueller and Cooper are just ninth-graders.
Perhaps a large reason Mueller carries herself in a way beyond her years is that she’s had DiSanto as a teammate on both the basketball and lacrosse teams. Lee noted that DiSanto has been the best mentor and role model a talented young player could have.
“It’s great to rely on a senior midfielder like Natalie. She’s been a great mentor,” Lee said. “They’ve been, since day one, who’s first in line for sprints, who’s first in stick work, shooting; they really challenge each other and that’s a great mentor to have. That’s really helped Maci developed as a player and as a kid too.”
As for Cooper, she was quick to say that one of her favorite hobbies is spending time with her dad working on her game.
“Going out and shooting everyday with my dad,” Cooper said. “My dad really helps me, and my teammates help me as well and all make me a better player.”
Both Mueller’s and Cooper’s teams compete in the Finger Lakes league and Class D for the 2023 season. On Wednesday night at Waterloo, two of the best players in the league and class were on the field competing in what was an early preview of possible league and Class D championships. It won’t be often this season that any girls or boys lacrosse contest in the Finger Lakes will match the level of firepower that was on Waterloo’s turf on Wednesday.
Cooper and Mueller combined for eight points. Mueller scored twice and added two assists while Cooper scored four times. On every draw control, the two — who both wear No. 15, by the way — matched up shoulder to shoulder on the wings and battled for ground balls. Wednesday’s game lived up to the hype, and so did two of the area’s best players.
But apart from the natural talent and work ethic, both coaches point out that the two players’ biggest asset is who they are as people.
“Maci’s the happiest kid I know,” Lee said. “She’s always in a good mood, and even when she’s not, it’s not hard to snap her out of it. She’s really coachable. She listens. She’s just a really happy, great teammate, and her personality is awesome.”
“Bailey is the most humble, well-mannered, first-one-to-help-someone-else kid,” Hansen said. “You’d never know she’s a star. She stops to make sure things are cleaned up and is such a pleasant kid to be around. She’s so well respected by her peers, teachers, adults, but, at the same time, she’s very aware of everyone else and making sure everyone’s feeling good about themselves.”
As both coaches pointed out after Penn Yan’s 11-8 win that they still see there’s a lot to work on. Wednesday’s early-season clash between two of the top teams in the league and class may have been a preview of multiple championship clashes to come. Mueller and Cooper will be key figures in the fate of both teams — in this 2023 season and beyond.