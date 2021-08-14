GENEVA — “Age is just a number” gets tossed around often for those that defy the undefeated Father Time, but the saying doesn’t quite do justice to Fritz Aude.
The retired farmer from Romulus, now 90 years old, still finds time to get on the court and shoot hoops.
Aude plays in a weekly league for those 60 and older. Although the term “Geezer League” seems a bit harsh, Aude had a smile on his face when he said it.
“I always loved basketball,” Aude said. “I probably never saw a basketball until I was (age) 10. I got playing and I wasn’t very good in high school, but I played when I went off to college.
“I still enjoy the game and the guys tolerate me,” Aude added with a laugh about the guys in his league. “Frankly, I’d rather play with the old guys because they play more my style, pass and cut and that sort of thing, rather than throw it outside and throw it up.”
Aude, a longtime farmer and Cornell graduate, stands out among his peers because he’s playing with two replacement knees — and still locking down on defense.
He began playing basketball at a young age before getting away from the game for a number of years. He never made the varsity squad at Romulus and played casually during his time at Cornell.
When he moved back to Romulus to farm, he took his four years of experience playing pickup basketball in college and made the Romulus town team.
“I played a lot of pickup ball at Cornell,” Aude said. “When I came back, I finally made the Romulus town team. As a senior in high school, I only made the junior varsity. I was never a great ball handler, but I could make up for it by running.”
Basketball players have to play both ways, and since Aude admits he was never an offensively gifted small forward, it was on defense where he’d make up for it.
“Defense is my best game,” he said. “If I’m the high scorer for my team, chances are we lost.”
Good defense takes an immense amount of patience, combined with the skill to dash, poke or jump when the moment is right. For a man who’s been around for almost a century, it’s surprising to hear that stretching never really has been part of his routine. The man knows his body well — and how to ease into a game.
“I never learned how!” Aude exclaimed with a smile and a laugh when asked about stretching. “I don’t run full tilt right away. I’ve played so much that I know when to run and when to rest. If you get down court quickly you can rest as the ball is coming.”
Aude lives with one of his four children in Pittsford, but still makes the drive to Geneva for Friday-night bouts with his fellow “Geezers.”
“Eight or nine years ago, I thought I was done,” Aude said. “I’d had both knees replaced, and I had back surgery. The doctors in both cases said, ‘Don’t play basketball.’ So I didn’t for a few years. Then, somebody at the rec center was going to start ‘Geezer Basketball’ and I said, ’Oh, geezer? That’s me.’ ”
When Aude first picked up a basketball, there was no 3-point line, no run-and-gun offense and no chucking it up from 30 feet. It was a game rooted in methodical passing, with a large helping of defense. Although the game has changed a lot, Aude enjoys the different aspects of today’s version.
“I didn’t start out with the 3-point game, and that’s changed the game,” Aude said. “One of the coaches I had said, ‘Never pass across the court.’ Now, they do it all the time.”
During COVID-19, no indoor courts were available for organized play. With the months of caution turning into a year-plus, Aude feared he might not play again.
“I played right up until they shut us down,” Aude said. “They started again this summer, and I’m playing pretty regularly. I wasn’t even sure if I’d get back at it.
“I turned 90 this past February, and I played at 89, so I said, ‘Let’s see if I can play at 90.’ ”
Aude knows the time he has left to play basketball is nearing an end, but it’s on his terms. Nonetheless, he wants to be remembered for more.
“I’m more than a basketball player,” Aude said.