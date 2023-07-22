STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Three years after graduating from high school during the height of the pandemic, Canandaigua’s Matt Vierhile found himself on the Penn State University boxing club’s 100th-year anniversary fight card, staring down the University of Connecticut’s John Schmidt.
In high school, Vierhile’s competitive nature made him the Braves’ go-to face-off specialist on the lacrosse team, as well as a versatile football player. That same drive led him down an unexpected road in college — right to the Nittany Lions’ historic boxing club.
“I tried out for the football team my freshman spring because I gained 15 pounds the fall semester. So, I had to do something,” Vierhile said. “I had a great tryout, (but) they didn’t accept anyone that year. I wanted to do something because of my competitive nature. And, I liked watching boxing and (mixed martial arts), so I joined the club and tried out for the competitive team early and made it.”
Although the Covid-19 pandemic caused him to miss out on his senior year of lacrosse in 2020, Vierhile contributed to the Canandaigua football team’s success the previous fall by posting 354 receiving yards, five touchdowns, and 16 tackles in helping CA reach the state semifinals.
“I was looking forward to (lacrosse) season and didn’t get an opportunity to do that, which kind of shut the door on any lacrosse ventures at the college level,” he said. “I was also looking at places for football … but I wasn’t built for DI football.”
In pursuit of filling his competitive streak at the collegiate level, Vierhile decided to continue his athletic career by joining Penn State’s boxing club.
“I loved football and I loved lacrosse and I wanted to do something competitive,” Vierhile said. “It was already a huge break in lacrosse; I didn’t really want to pick up a stick. Football, I just gave it a go and nothing worked out so it was onto new ventures and that’s when boxing came along.
“I tried to pick it up and teach myself in my senior year of high school just to get a good workout,” Vierhile continued, “and that was terrible. But, once I got on the team they just refined my skills. If you’re coachable and you listen it’s just one of those sports you get exponentially better at. It’s just been a ride and I’ve just been enjoying it, learning every day.”
Penn State boxing traces its origins to 1923 and became a sanctioned NCAA sport in 1928. Both prior to and during the early days of the NCAA, the Nittany Lions boxing team won five national titles — 1924, ’27, ’29, ’30 and ’32 — while also producing more than 50 All-Americans and 22 national champions.
Today, Penn State boxing continues the tradition with a club program. Any student willing to learn and work hard is encouraged to join. Those chosen to fight for the club team compete through the National Collegiate Boxing Association.
This past February, Penn State celebrated its history by hosting its 100th anniversary home show at C3 Sports and Event Center. The event included seven schools in a 21-fight showcase.
Fight No. 14 was a three-round bout at the 195-pound weight class between UConn’s Schmidt and Vierhile. Vierhile overpowered Schmidt to win a unanimous decision in front of the PSU faithful, as well as many friends and family.
“It was one of the best days of my life so far,” Vierhile said. “There’s nothing like getting in the ring and winning a fight ... (To be) able to go out there and get a win in the home show and just represent Penn State Boxing, there was nothing like it.”
Although the NCAA no longer recognizes boxing as a varsity sport, much of the work and preparation that goes into the club program is the same, if not more so. Athletes of the club — while also preparing themselves and their teammates in the ring — have an obligation to volunteer and raise money for the program. They also run clinics twice a week for non-competitors in the boxing club.
Boxing against schools such as Navy, Army, UConn, Lock Haven and West Virginia, Penn State hopes to garnish more admiration for the sport around campus. The competitive streak Vierhile brings to his team is exactly how Penn State boxing has continued to flourish.
With a 1-1 record his junior season, Vierhile expects to fight at regionals and nationals in his senior year.