The Fury Basketball Club is entering its 13th year of professionally run events and has released evaluation/try-out sessions for the upcoming AAU season.
The club has grown to have over 50 teams offering a developmental AAU teams.
Tryouts are open to boys and girls grades 4-12th. There is no fee to attend. All participants must register on the Fury website at flfury.com. Walk-ins are allowed but participants must by accompanied by a parent.
Athletes are to attend only one session and returning-pre-select players do not need to attend.
The evaluations will include “Drills-N-Skills” as well as small group games.
Sessions will adhere to all current New York State Health Department Covid protocols. Unvaccinated participants and parents must wear masks and it is highly encouraged for vaccinated participants as well.
Any questions can be e-mailed to Coach Guy at: rguy2@rochester.rr.com.