DUNDEE — A tough week on the pitch has shed the Dundee/Bradford boys soccer team from first place in the Finger Lakes West to third place behind Harley/Allendale-Columbia and Naples. The Big Green defeated the BraveScots 5-1 on Wednesday to leapfrog D/B in the standings.
Before running into HAC and Naples this week, the BraveScots (6-4, 5-2) sat in first place in the West. Key early season wins against league opponents Marcus Whitman, Bloomfield and HAC in the season opener has given the BraveScots the cushion it needs as it goes through this mid-season rough patch.
The BraveScots had a tough time containing Naples senior captain attackman Donivan Todd on Wednesday. Todd accounted for all five goals in some fashion with four goals and one assist. Matthew Lincoln scored the other goal for Naples and assisted on two of Todd’s strikes. Todd leads the team with 13 goals and three assists. The Big Green offense averages 4.6 goals per game and allows just one.
Todd, Lincoln and the rest of the Naples offense pinned the BraveScots in its own end for the majority of the game and fired 24 shots with eight on goal to go along with eight corners. Dundee/Bradford goaltender Gabe Stiles made three saves on the night.
Naples (8-1, 6-1), meanwhile, is on a serious tear after dropping its season opener to HAC. The Big Green has won eight games in a row and six league games to move into first place. The defending league champions have seven games left and five of them are league games.
Dundee/Bradford can plan its revenge for next Monday as it travels to Naples for the second league matchup between the two squads. If Dundee/Bradford can find its form once again, the BraveScots may not be out of contention for the league crown just yet. In 2021, the team finished third in the league standings and made it to the Class C2 sectional semifinals.