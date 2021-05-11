GENEVA — It may have been a delayed start to its season, but it took no time at all for the Geneva baseball team to click into gear.
Led by a four-run first inning and a two-run home run from senior catcher Wyatt Patchett, the Panthers opened their season with an 11-1, six-inning win over Mynderse Academy (0-4, 0-4).
“They came out there prepared,” Geneva skipper Jason Michaels said after the big win. “They worked hard to get themselves ready for today’s game. They stepped out onto the field with the energy and right mentality and they worked hard. I’m very impressed.”
While many teams began playing about two weeks ago, Geneva was forced to quarantine in late April when spring sport practices just got underway. As a result, the Panthers took longer than usual to get in the number of mandated practices.
“They were excited to get on the field,” Michaels said. “They’re excited to have the opportunity to play baseball.”
The Panthers’ offense exploded out of the box and hopped out to an early lead, which they padded inning by inning.
On defense, Michael Bowler handled things on the mound throwing to longtime teammate and future LeMoyne teammate Patchett behind the plate.
Bowler pitched four innings, giving up just one hit, one walk and striking out seven batters while picking up the win.
Six different Panthers registered multiple hits in the game that was nearly over in the second inning as Geneva led 8-0 heading into the third.
Patchett ended up going 4-for-4 at the plate with three runs batted in. Gavin Brignall notched two hits in four at-bats and knocked in two runs as did Lucas Springer, who went 2-for-3 at the dish. Troy Snook registered two hits as well and scored both times.
For Mynderse, Brody Herron drove in the lone run with an RBI single and Nick Jones went 1-for-2 at the plate.