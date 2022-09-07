WATERLOO — It seems to have been a one-year rebuilding process for the Geneva boys soccer team.
After winning just four games in all of the 2021 season, the Panthers seemed to have quickly righted the ship and have two dominant victories under their belts in as many games. The Panthers traveled to Waterloo on Tuesday evening and came away with a 1-0 win.
Geneva controlled possession the majority of the first half with a handful of corner set pieces and shots on net but failed to find a way past Waterloo goaltender Hayden Linehan. The Tigers managed a few shots on goal but none tested Panthers senior goaltender Charlie Dorrington.
With the score at 0-0 at the half, Geneva came out slightly more aggressive in the second half and got the result they wanted.
A free kick in Geneva’s half from goalkeeper Dorrington at 30:30 sailed far into Waterloo’s end and bounced off a Waterloo defender and rolled to the feet of Panthers midfielder Alex Dorrington, who quickly looked up and fired a pass to Nate Rusinko at the top of the box. Rusinko turned, took one touch on the ball and fired a left-footed shot over the diving Linehan and into the upper right corner of the net for a 1-0 Panthers lead at 30:20. It was Rusinko’s fourth goal in two games after the senior scored a hat trick in Geneva’s 5-0 win over Gananda last Friday.
Geneva’s defense held the Tigers to few chances the rest of the game and sealed the win. The Panthers’ defense will be key to its 2022 turnaround. Center back sweeper Gavin Brignall, sophomore back Drew Fishback and Chris Yunits begin the 2022 season with no varsity defending experience, but they have proven thus far to be more than capable in Geneva’s two straight clean sheets to begin the season.