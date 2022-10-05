GENEVA — The Geneva girls tennis team started its quest for a 2022 team sectional title with a 5-0 sweep against 8-seed Aquinas in Tuesday afternoon’s Class B1 quarterfinals.

The No. 1-seeded Panthers were coming off their statement regular-season victory over Harley/Allendale-Columbia on Friday and wanted to keep the momentum and undefeated season rolling.

“That was a tough first-round match,” Geneva head coach Bill Hadsell said in a phone call to the Times. “It’s good to get that first one, but we have a long way to go.”

Geneva junior Elisabeth Porschet was coming off her first loss of the season against HAC at the No. 1 singles position but bounced back mightily to improve her record to 11-1 by defeating Aquinas’ Aiyana Reed in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

The Panthers were victorious in straight sets in four of their five matches.

It was only at No. 3 singles where a decisive third set was needed. Senior Jana Fladd had to battle hard for the win, but she eventually improved to 12-0 after defeating Allison Klingensmith 6-3, 2-6, 6-2. Fladd secured the Panthers’ sweep in her fourth match this year that went the distance.

Geneva sophomore Amber Paynter was able to beat Aquinas’ Julica Mueller 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Paynter has only dropped one set all season and improved to 12-0 at her spot on the ladder.

Sophomore Sophie Augustine and freshman Payce Chu-Lustig kept their winning ways going with a 6-2, 6-2 win in the No. 1 doubles slot over Kessa Sangasy and Analise Napolitano 6-2, 6-2.

At No. 2 doubles, Geneva seniors Kelly Miller and Moriah Pilet won 6-1, 6-0 over Isabella Indiano & Maddie Firpo.

The Panthers (13-0) have only dropped one doubles match all season. 2022 is the second year wherein the team format moves beyond sectionals and entire teams can compete for a state title and it certainly looks like Geneva could excel past the Class B1 tournament. But for now, the team and coach Hadsell have their sights set on Mynderse Academy.

The 5-seed Blue Devils will be in Geneva today for the Class B1 semifinal with the winners advancing to the championship. Geneva defeated Mynderse 5-0 on Sep. 15.