GENEVA — The Geneva golf team (9-3, 8-3) has been waiting for a rematch against the Waterloo Indians (9-5, 8-4), who broke the Panthers’ winning streak at 59 back at Silver Creek on Sep. 17.
On Wednesday afternoon, Geneva’s retribution was swift with a 20-stroke win over Waterloo, 230-250 at Geneva Country Club.
“It was a nice team win,” Geneva head coach Bill McDermott said in a phone call after the match. “We’re young, and everyday we’re learning. Today we put up our best score because we controlled our emotions and helped each other out.”
Waterloo’s John Siblosky was the medalist for Wednesday’s Finger Lakes East matchup after posting a 1-over par 37 to lead his squad.
Geneva was led by Nate Price who shot a 5-over 41.
“We’ve been learning every day,” McDermott said on his team this entire season. “Because of the seniors that we had last year, this group didn’t get varsity experience. They did get some JV experience with coach Jason Michaels. The experience they got there and this year is only going to make them better for next year.”
Kyle Bailey and Jeremy Askin stepped up for McDermott’s Panthers on Wednesday. Bailey shot a 7-over 36 while Askin shot a 9-over 45 to contribute to the win.
Waterloo’s Deven Adle shot a 7-over 43 and Tyler Adle shot a 8-over 44.
Geneva still has one more tune-up to close out its regular season when it travels to take on 1st place Wayne Central today at 4 p.m.
The Sectional Invitational is next Tuesday at Seneca Falls Country Club and Siblosky along with Bloomfield’s Gabe Ward look to be two of the favorites heading into next week, but a number of Geneva golfers will likely threaten the top of the leaderboard.
“We should have a couple of golfers qualify,” McDermott looking ahead to next week. “It will be good experience for them as sophomores to play in the league tournament. We’re improving every day, it will be nice to get some golfers to be able to play and hopefully they can do good next week as well.”