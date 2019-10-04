LYONS — No girls volleyball team in Wayne County has more overall wins than Lyons or North Rose-Wolcott, so it is all the more surprising that Lyons easily won the match three sets to zero.
The Lions (11-2, 8-0) dispatched the Cougars (9-3, 6-2) 25-14, 25-13 and 25-19.
“I’m proud of them,” Lyons head coach Becky Collins said after the win. “We knew playing North Rose-Wolcott that we had to play better ball.”
Lyons had a very solid game all around the floor and Karlee Kemp was at the center of everything with 29 setter assists.
“Karlee Kemp stepped up tonight,” Collins said. “She allowed her teammates to get quite a few kills and she spread it around amongst all the hitters.”
While the Cougars did not have their best game, the Lions had the home advantage and ran with it. They had multiple serving runs from Morgan Verbridge and Riley Decola that were key in getting out to a big lead in each set.
Decola had three aces and 17 digs, opposite hitter Jenna Stone had two aces, seven kills and 11 digs, outside hitter Morgan Verbridge had seven aces 10 kills and 12 digs and outside hitter Ella Lester registered 10 kills and 15 digs.
Even when the Cougars were serving, they had trouble putting together strings of points against the strong defense of the Lions.
“We dug pretty low, so that got us into our offense,” Collins said. “That allowed us to set up and take advantage.”
Even though it was a dominant performance by the first-place Lions, Collins still sees room for improvement.
“We have to work on keeping our energy level up and we need to cover a little bit better.”
The Lions will take on the Geneva Panthers next Monday at home once again.