GORHAM — Oportunity presented itself in the Marcus Whitman pool on Tuesday evening as Newark/Lyons and the host Wildcats began the meet with a certainty: one of the teams was going to win its first meet of the season.

The two squads certainly swam with purpose as the final score was a narrow victory for Marcus Whitman, 77-74. And, on Senior Night to top it all.

The 2022 girls swim season hasn’t been the easiest for the thin rosters of Marcus Whitman (1-6, 1-3) or Newark/Lyons (0-5, 0-3), but with the first win of the season on the line, the two teams showed up and battled.

“I am very proud of the team tonight,” Marcus Whitman head coach Megan Walters wrote to the Times. “They all pulled together to create a memorable senior night.”

Zoey Dean, one of Marcus Whitman’s best swimmers for the past few seasons, accounted for 12 individual points and 28 total points thanks to two individual wins and two relay victories. Dean won the 100 Butterfly by over 20 seconds with a time of 1:12.85 and the 100 Breaststroke in 1:23.56. Dean anchored both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays and helped win both for the Wildcats with times of 2:01.43 and 4:35.96. Riley Bond and Kennedy Smith were in the one and two slots for both relays with Layla Conley and Hannah Rodgers rotating in the three-slot. The three relay victories were a crucial part of the Wildcats’ win.

Smith also won the 50 Freestyle in 29.74 seconds.

On the Newark/Lyons side, Rita Romano and Melanie Bullock each accounted for two wins and had one of the biggest days in the pool. Romano’s two individual wins came in the 200 Individual Medley (2:45.33) and the 100 Freestyle (1:03.58). Bullock won the 200 Freestyle (2:37.28) and the 100 Backstroke (1:19.98)

Lauren Liechti was also a bright spot for the team with a win in the 500 Freestyle (7:06.23), second in the 50 Freestyle (29.94) and second in the 400 Freestyle Relay (4:48.40).

“Their hard work showed in the close races and Coach Anthony and I could not be more excited for them with their first win of the season,” Walters wrote of the Wildcats.