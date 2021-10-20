GORHAM — Sectionals have arrived; a matchup between unbalanced teams may be far closer than in the regular season and that seems to have been on the case on Tuesday afternoon at Marcus Whitman High School.
The three-seeded Marcus Whitman Wildcats girls soccer team didn’t steamroll the 14-ranked Letchworth Indians, but they played solid up front and locked things down defensively to seal a 1-0 win, to earn their ninth-straight victory. They advance to the Class C1 quarterfinals.
“(Letchworth) play in a really tough league,” Wildcats head coach Greg O’Connor said after the game. “But I was really proud of my girls in the way that they played. Having that home field advantage was nice and then knocking the one goal in and maintaining that lead was a nice confidence boost for us moving forward.”
Playing in a nasty crosswind, the Wildcats (14-2) struggled to run up the scoreboard but got all they needed from their deadly combination of top scorers.
Lana Burnett put home the game’s lone goal in the first half off an assist from Zoelle Payne. Burnett leads the Wildcats in scoring with 21 goals, six assists and 48 points while Payne is right behind her with 14 goals, 11 assists and 39 points.
“We definitely had some chances,” O’Connor said on goal scoring opportunities. “I felt like we had some opportunities to knock the ball in the net more than just the one but it just didn’t go our way as much as I would have liked it to.”
With starting goalkeeper Abby Kornbau out with injury, eighth grader Sophie Snyder has been stout in net for the Wildcats. She made three saves in 80 minutes of play to secure the clean sheet.
In eight games starting in goal, Snyder has made 43 saves in 665 minutes of play and has a save percentage of 87.8%, allowing just six goals.
Snyder is not the only young player on the Wildcats roster. Evelyn Lambert is the lone senior on the squad that is comprised of 11 juniors, two sophomores, three freshman and two eighth graders.
The young squad led by Burnett and Payne at the front and the likes of Lily Morse and Olivia Herod at the back seem to know how to win anyway, whether it’s a 1-0 opening-round sectional win or a 4-2 regular season game against league rival Honeoye.
“I feel like (the team can go) as far as they want to go,” O’Connor said of the team’s potential. “I think the camaraderie and togetherness they have this year has been very helpful. All 11 are playing so well on the field no matter what 11 it may be. These young girls are stepping up.”
With the 1-0 win, the Wildcats improve their win streak to nine games. The squad hasn’t lost since Sept. 20 and have scored 28 goals and allowed six goals in that span. With the win behind them, three opponents stand in their way to the Class C1 title.
“I don’t think we change much,” O’Connor said of the team moving on in the tournament. “We played feet well, we found our options and our open girls making the runs, it’s just a matter of executing and putting a foot on the ball.”