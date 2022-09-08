CLIFTON SPRINGS — The Midlakes boys volleyball and girls soccer teams held home court and field advantage on Wednesday afternoon as boys volleyball closed out Wayne in four sets and Midlakes motored back from 2-0 down to tie Geneva 2-2.
The boys volleyball team (2-0, 1-0) opened home play against Wayne Central (0-2, 0-1) and continued their dominance over the Eagles with a four-set victory of 25-14, 25-14, 23-25, 25-21.
The ball found its way to plenty of Midlakes players as freshman Aidan Bryant registered 12 kills, senior Nate Laird had eight kills, junior middle hitter Kaiden Ranger had five kills and three blocks and junior setter Brady Day racked up 24 assists and two kills.
“It was good,” Midlakes head coach Kyle Salisbury said of the win. “Wayne played a nice, scrappy game and we had to earn our points. They did a great job. Those third and fourth games were tight and we need those early in the season to help us get better. A lot of guys stepped up and it was a good overall team effort.”
After a 6-0 romp of Red Jacket to open the season, the girls soccer team opened league play with a matchup against Geneva that went the distance and then some.
The Panthers got the lone goal in the first half before doubling their lead to 2-0 early in the second. The Midlakes players composed themselves and chipped away at the Geneva defense and eventually tied the game on goals from Camryn Ford, who scored off a corner kick followed by a direct kick set piece.
The savior of the Screaming Eagles was Mara Deisering in net. The junior fended off a relentless Panthers attack and made 20 saves on the night.