SENECA FALLS — Penn Yan wrestling is on their own this season after combining with Marcus Whitman last year and ending second in the Finger Lakes East division.
This year, COVID has prevented the two districts from combining wrestling programs, and Penn Yan felt that lack of roster depth wrestling against Mynderse on Tuesday afternoon.
The Mustangs and Blue Devils were only able to wrestle in four of 13 weight classes, and Mynderse won 30-18 in the both schools’ opener.
Despite the loss, Penn Yan wrestled well in the four matches, going 2-2.
“I think you have to keep in mind that we’ve only had 10 days, where in a normal season we train for a month,” Penn Yan head coach Theron Chinn said by phone. “So it’s getting kids back into athletic shape.”
Mynderse earned three forfeit victories before the matchup got underway at the 172-pound weight class. After Blaze Keefer was pinned by Penn Yan’s Mason Bishop, Chris Cratsley and Morgen Major won their matchups both via pin in the 189- and 215-pound weight classes, respectively.
In the 285-pound weight class, Mustangs junior Mason Petersen earned the pin over Jordan Felice of Mynderse
“I have one new wrestler who went out there and gave it everything he’s got, but he’s had 11 days to learn the whole sport,” Mynderse head coach Robert Plate said. “We have to improve on learning how to breathe with a mask on, I think.”
The good news for both Penn Yan and Mynderse is that every other program in the state is struggling with the short schedule. Although every coach is sure to be happy to have a season, no matter how brief.