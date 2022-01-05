GORHAM — The Newark Reds and Marcus Whitman Wildcats boys swim teams each won their final two swim meets of 2021 and faced each other in their first 2022 meet Tuesday.
The Newark Reds swam past Marcus Whitman 96-83.
“I thought it was a good meet, Newark head coach Jeffrey Garrettt said in a phone call to the Times. “We had some guys really step up and make some really fast swims. We had some kids swimming (events) they’ve never swam before and swam pretty well. Just overall, a good meet to come and get the win after a break because things can be kind of a wildcard after the break. You never know if the break was too hard for them, if they come out flat or they got rested.”
Newark sophomore Luciano Rank and senior Jace Fredericksen led the Reds (6-2) as both won two events on Tuesday.
“We’re heading into the right direction,” Garrett said. “Some of kids where at their best times, if not below their best times from last year, lifetime best. Everything’s looking up, we have Palmyra on Thursday, we have an invite on Saturday, a lot of league meets to finish out our season before sectionals.”
The Wildcats (4-2) fell in defeat but the program already has quadrupled the number of wins from last season, and with multiple meets left in their season.
Marcus Whitman is back in the pool when they host North Rose-Wolcott tomorrow.
Newark returns to their home pool as they battle for first place in the Finger Lakes East when they take on rival Palmyra-Macedon tomorrow.