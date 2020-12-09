Once again, Newark bowling looks to be the team to beat; both the boys and girls.
Tuesday marked the start of the 2020-21 season for the Newark Reds and the Geneva Panthers when the two teams meet at Sunset Bowl.
Newark’s boys and girls started their sectional title defense on the right foot as the Reds swept the Panthers by a final score of 5-0 in both matches on Tuesday evening.
“Definitely a little rust,” Newark head coach Mark Rowe stated after the match in a phone call with the Times. “They had some real stellar moments also. It looks they’re going to come together within a couple of weeks and be real strong.”
For the boys, Newark’s top scorer was Jared Dennis who scored a total of 660 and his best game was 258. Geneva’s Malakai Thomas scored a team-high total score of 398 and his best game was 155.
For the girls, Newark’s Natalie Kent lead her team with a total score of 651 and her best game was 260. Geneva’s Molly Thibault led her Panthers with a total score of 410 and a best game of 167.
For both sides, it was just good to be back playing when other winter sports aren’t as lucky right now.
“It’s a relief,” Rowe added his teams being able to be back bowling again. “The kids had the opportunity to go to states last year and they missed out on it. With all that’s going on I was afraid they might cancel this season. It’s definitely a relief to get back on the lanes with them.”
“I’m extremely excited for the athletes that they’re having this opportunity to bowl,” Geneva head coach Matt Abraham stated after their match against Newark. “I’m excited for Pat (Malcuria) here at Sunset (Bowl) too. I was concerned that bowling alleys and movie theaters seemed to be the last thing that our governor allowed to reopen and I thought with things going the way they are we wouldn’t even have this opportunity. I’m excited for the athletes and I hope we can actually get the season in.”
Geneva is looking to have a more of successful season this year from both Abraham’s boys and girls teams.
“I told them that I wanted them to just focus on their individual scores and just try to have fun with it,” Abraham stated on the mindset of his two teams this season. “Tonight we only had four boys bowl. Newark is a tough out regardless even if we were at full strength with six kids bowling for the boys. We’re not going to have four scores compete with their top five scores so just to try and better themselves. I have a couple of returning bowlers that did a really good job tonight overall I felt compared to their averages from last year.”
Newark’s teams are off to the start that they were hoping for. They host Marcus Whitman in their next match at Doug Kent’s Bowling Lanes tomorrow at 4 p.m.
Geneva is back at Sunset Bowl tomorrow for their next match against Waterloo starting at 4 p.m.