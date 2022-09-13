GENEVA — Lyons girls volleyball arrived at Geneva High School looking for their second win of the season and to be the first team to hand the Panthers a loss in 2022.

Down two sets to none, Lyons showed guts with a third set victory but the Panthers closed out the match in the fourth set for their third victory of the season.

The two teams kept it tight in the first set until the Panthers (3-0) went on a big run late. Ahead 15-14, Geneva went on a 10-4 run including six straight points to take the first set 25-18.

The Lions (1-2) came out fast in the second set and got out to a 5-1 lead, but the Panthers scored 10 out of the next 13 points to take the lead and keep it for another 25-18 set win.

Behind 17-19 in the third set, Lyons refused to go down in straight sets and won the third set on an 8-2 run to stay alive 25-21.

The Panthers came out ready to close things out in the third with a big run in the middle of the set. Ahead 8-4, Geneva outscored the Lions 12-5 on their way to a 25-18 victory to close out the win.

Middle blocker Sophia Cosentino registered six kills, sevem digs, four aces and two blocks. Libero Anna Candidori had 16 digs, outside hitter Karynn Price accounted for four kills, 14 digs and three aces. Setter Doly DeJesus registered seven kills, 15 assists, six digs and as many aces.

“DeJesus, normally our power (outside hitter) had to step up to set tonight while our setter recovers from an injured thumb,” head coach Sarah Young wrote in an emial. “The team stepped up through adversity and got the win in four sets.”

Lyons’ Kayla Bell ended with four aces and sixdigs.