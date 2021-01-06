PENN YAN — Penn Yan’s boys and girls teams began the new year off on a great note, as the Mustangs cruised past Bloomfield for the sweep by a match score of 5-0 for both teams.
It has been a tough school year thus far and now the Penn Yan Mustangs are remote learning from home, much like many other schools. So a daily trip to the bowling alley is something huge to look forward to.
“We were a little slow starting out,” Penn Yan head coach Mindy Johnson stated in a phone call to the Times. “My girls I was really impressed with: Anella Tillman shot a 640 and did a real nice job today.”
Penn Yan was led by Ben Broome who bowled a 602 total over 3 games with a game-high of 220 in his final game of the match.
Anella Tillman led the way for the Mustangs with 3-game total of 640, which was the best score from both the boys and girls at Brock’s Bowl on Tuesday evening. Tillman’s best game was her final game where she bowled a 244.
Bloomfield boys have started off their season strong over in the Finger Lakes West but the East has given them some fits this year.
“We were pleased,” Bloomfield head coach Heather Ruger stated in a phone call about her team’s performance at Brock’s Bowl on Tuesday. “This was a crossover league match so I wasn’t as concerned about being competitive as much as getting back into the swing of things after being off. I was pleased how the boys did, it’s always fun to bowl against Penn Yan because they have a lot of good sportsmanship, a lot of camaraderie, it was a fun time.”
The Bombers were led by Ryan Wollschleger and Kati Casciani. Wollschleger bowled 588 over 3 games with his best game occurring twice in his first and last game with a score of 204.
Casciani bowled a 3-game total of 461 with her first game being her best on Tuesday with a score of 171.
“Take everyday as a gift,” Ruger laughed while discussing her team going forward this season. “Every time we get to bowl is just one more day that we get to enjoy it and we’re just going to ride that wave as long as we can.”
Coach Johnson had a similar take.
“Take each match as it comes because you don’t know when you’re going to have another match after that,” Johnson said on her teams going forward for the remainder of the season. “Try to focus your energy the most that you can on what you’re going to do and let that be that.”
Penn Yan will be back at Brock’s Bowl on Thursday with their matches starting at 4 p.m.
Bloomfield faces off against Midlakes on Thursday at Roseland Bowl with those matches starting at 4 p.m. as well.