PHELPS — Waterloo girls basketball showed their strong start to the season was no fluke.
The Waterloo Indians (5-0, 1-0) extended their four-game winning streak to five on Tuesday night with a strong 57-46 win over last year’s Class B state runner-up, the Midlakes Screaming Eagles.
“For us the key is to keep moving ahead,” Waterloo head coach Mike Bree said in a phone call after the game. “We have a mixture of older and young players and being 5-0 is a tribute to their work in offseason.”
The Indians were led by junior Allie Smith, who had a monstrous game. Smith dropped a game-high 18 points with five three-pointers, four of which came in the second half.
Following Smith in scoring for the Indians was freshman Natalie DiSanto with 10 points. Tabatha Winter also contributed nine points.
As for the Screaming Eagles (2-2, 0-1), junior Cara Walker and Kate Mahoney led the way for their team, each scoring 11 points.
“(Midlakes) played really hard and really well I thought,” Bree said. “It was a good game.”
Waterloo’s roster consists of a wide range of talents from DiSanto, the 5”1’ freshman guard to Giavanna White-Principio, a 6”1’ center/forward. Although Midlakes lost a number of talented seniors last year, this was a good litmus test for both teams moving forward.
“We’ve been telling them: one game at time, one practice at a time,” Bree said.