HOPEWELL — Waterloo girls soccer seemed due for a win.
After struggling against Wayne, Penn Yan and Newark in the first three games of the season and with loads of talent on the roster, Waterloo were all systems go against Marcus Whitman on Monday afternoon on the campus of Finger Lakes Community College.
Waterloo (1-3) defeated Marcus Whitman (1-2) by a score of 3-1 in the Finger Lakes’ lone Non-League matchup of the day.
“It was a well-played game back and forth,” Marcus Whitman head coach Greg O’Connor said after the game. “Possession-wise, I felt Waterloo did a nice job possessing the ball and had opportunities to create numbers in their offense.”
Waterloo’s set pieces worked well, as they scored from a corner kick and a penalty kick to open a two-goal lead on the Wildcats in the first half.
Then, Waterloo senior captain Allie Smith unloaded from 25 yards out to give her team a 3-0 lead.
Marcus Whitman did not go away, however. The Wildcats attempted to claw their way back in the game after the second half’s water/mask break. “They were still up 3-0 when we had our mask break,” Coach O’Connor began. “I tried to challenge my girls to chip away and strike back and I felt like they responded well.”
Sophomore midfielder/forward Aurora Woodworth would end the Waterloo shutout with a goal to put the Wildcats on the board.
Despite the loss, Marcus Whitman players stepped up. With their starting goalie out, junior Evelyn Lambert rose to the occasion and played between the pipes for the Wildcats.
Marcus Whitman host Honeoye this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Waterloo travels to Pal-Mac to take on the Red Raiders on Thursday as well. Kickoff is expected for 7:15 p.m.