WATERLOO — Some things are bigger than sports.
Wednesday night was Kick Cancer Night at Tom Coughlin Stadium. The initiative has been ongoing for many years, but for the last three the proceeds received go to a specific Waterloo family in need, and this year was no different.
The Indians came onto the field wearing pink jerseys ready to not only fight for a good cause, but fight for a key victory.
Despite the important cause, the Indians (2-5-2, 2-4) were outplayed by the visiting Penn Yan Mustangs (9-2-1, 3-2-1) and lost 5-2.
“I thought we had a very strong defense. I am proud of the way we played,” Waterloo head coach Molly Lahr said. “They didn’t stop playing.”
It has been a tough season for the Indians, but they showed a lot of grit and fight against a Penn Yan team that is having one of its best years in recent memory.
“This has been the best season we’ve had in our program in over 10 years,” said Mustangs head coach Kyle Nelson after the win. “Both teams played really hard. We were down a few players but the girls showed a lot of heart. It was a total team effort.”
For Waterloo, Allie Smith and Tabatha Winter notched goals with senior co-captain McKenna Cronberger getting an assist on the first goal. Grace Sobus registered eight saves in 80 minutes in net for the Indians.
As for the Mustangs, a big part of their success has been junior forward Hayley Andersen, who had three goals and an assist Wednesday night.
“Hayley has 24 goals, and has been our focal point on offense,” Nelson said. “She’s tough to stop and has great speed and intensity.”
Also scoring for the Mustangs was sophomore Sierra Harrison.
Waterloo’s offense was stonewalled by Mustangs goalkeeper Elle Harrison, who turned away 11 shots on goal across 80 minutes.
Despite the loss, the Indians played a solid game against a strong Mustangs squad and were still able to raise money for an important cause. Before the game began, Lahr had an important message to her players about the meaning of the game and how it’s about more than just wearing pink jerseys.
“It’s honoring those who are fighting daily. It’s showing support for the family members enduring it along side them. It’s being aware of prevention and services available. It’s creating space for questions. It’s talking about breast exams and knowing the warning signs of the multitude of cancers. It’s serving our community. It’s remembering those we love but have lost. Mostly, it’s a game I hope we’ll someday be able to replace because science will figure out how to fix it and no more beautiful souls will have to suffer.”