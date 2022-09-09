PENN YAN — Newark boys soccer’s first 2022 road game proved to be an epic match and an early candidate for the game of the year.

After leading 2-0 for more than 60 minutes, a wild last 20 minutes resulted in a 4-3 win in extra time off a penalty kick from senior Jose Ventura.

After hosting the Taylor Bliss Memorial Tournament on home turf and then hosting Palmyra-Macedon on Tuesday, the Reds (3-1, 2-0) continued the hot start to the season less than 12 minutes into the contest.

With the ball on the right hand side, Newark sophomore midfielder Tristan Harris fired a curling cross deep into the box that glanced off a Penn Yan defender and right into the midsection of Tony Kanaley. Kanaley took a poised first touch off his midsection and fired a strong volley to the left side of the cage that gave the Reds an early 1-0 lead.

Thirteen minutes later, Newark’s relentless pressure broke through once again off another volley in the box.

After an official gave Newark a free kick on the right sideline just inside the 20-yard football marker, sophomore midfielder Luciano Rank quickly took the set piece and fired a cross nearly identical in curl to Harris’ earlier assist. The ball once again found its way to Kanaley, who took the first touch off his chest and fired a volley to the top right over Penn Yan goalkeeper Thomas Barden.

Before 20 minutes had come off the first half clock, Newark had two goals via second-touch volleys from Kanaley.

Penn Yan (1-2, 0-2) continued to chip away at Newark’s back line and just as the 20-minute mark passed in the second half, the Mustangs got on the board.

Landon Berry took his dribble deep into Penn Yan’s half on the right side before firing a low cross across the cage that was confidently headed in by forward David Reid to cut the lead to 2-1.

Reid wasn’t done yet has he tied the game with a missile from 20 yards out with a little more than five minutes remaining.

With their 2-0 lead completely erased, the Reds — seemingly — broke the hearts of the Mustangs just three minutes later when Barden was drawn out of his net going for a ball at the goal line left of the goal. Reds forward Douglas Wells saw Barden leave his net and passed out front to a waiting Harris, who finished off the play with an empty net goal for the 3-2 lead.

Somehow, the Mustangs dug deep and found a way to tie the game off a set piece. A booming kick from just inside the Reds half bounced off the gloves of the Reds keeper amongst the mayhem of players in the box, the ball found its way to Jesse Young, who booted it in and just like that a game that was 2-0 for 60 minutes went to extra time tied at 3-3.

In extra time, Wells was on a fastbreak and taken down in Penn Yan’s box. A penalty kick resulted and senior defender Jose Ventura took the honors with the game on the line. He strolled up to the line and fired the game-winning strike to the right side of the net and with that, the Reds pulled out the wild victory.