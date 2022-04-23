While not exactly 125 years old like the city itself, the game of lacrosse goes back over a century in Geneva.
The regional origins of the game, played by Native Americans and originally known as stick ball, lie in the 19th century in the St. Lawrence Valley. However, as the world began to shrink and as Geneva, N.Y., quickly became a budding American city, the sport found its way to the banks of Seneca Lake.
The Geneva school district formed around the turn of the 20th century. The high school grounds were located where the Finger Lakes Community College Geneva campus is on the corner of Milton and Pulteney streets. Even with baseball being one of America’s most popular and adored sports, lacrosse garnered early attention here. In fact, though the creation of the New York State Public High School Association and Section V were half a century away, Geneva High School formed what is believed to be the oldest lacrosse program in Section V history.
The first mentions of a Geneva High School lacrosse team appeared in the Jan. 31, 1922, edition of the Geneva Daily Times.
“Following the popular trend of sport dope through the Eastern part of the United States, the topic of lacrosse as a high school sport in the spring has taken a firm hold on the fellows at Geneva High School. It is believed there would be much more popularity in this sport than in baseball,” the article read. “Lacrosse seems to be the logical spring sport at Geneva High School and a try-out would soon bring out the fact of whether it would be a failure or a success. And there is no time for doing anything like the present.”
For 1922, things sure moved quickly. By that spring, Geneva native and the “Father of Geneva lacrosse” Dr. J. Byington Covert began the lacrosse program. Dr. Covert had played in Hobart College’s first lacrosse game in 1898.
Geneva High’s first lacrosse game was April 19, 1922, against the Hobart freshmen team. The Red and Black won 3-1.
“The Geneva High School lacrosse team opened its season yesterday with a victory, defeating the Hobart Freshman 3-1. The game was probably the wildest contest ever played on the Hobart campus. The High School led all the way, the scoring standing 1-0 in their favor at halftime,” the April 20 edition stated.
The inaugural season of the Geneva High School lacrosse team continued to be a major success. The May 1, 1922, edition of the Geneva Daily Times recapped an 8-0 win over Christian Brothers Academy of Syracuse. Geneva sports teams were known as the “Red and Black” or the “Red and Black Warriors” at that time, but the lacrosse team had an all-time nickname given to them on that day: The Milton Street boys.
“The Syracuse team was completely outplayed by the Milton Street Boys in every stage of the game,” the article read. “The Tuslow brothers were the main feature of the game. These chaps had a fine time in seeing how many goals they could get.”
By the next year, the squad had enough players to fill a roster by today’s standards, as 45 students tried out for the team. Led by Geneva Sports Hall of Famers Paul Vogt and George “Jiggs” O’Connor, the 1923 team finished with a 6-1 record. Their only loss came in the first game of the season, to the Hobart College freshmen. The resilient Red and Black then rattled off six straight wins, including a 2-0 victory against the Syracuse University freshmen at legendary Archbold Stadium.
According to the team’s plaque in the Geneva Sports Hall of Fame, their stout defense was the recipe for success — Geneva allowed only two goals per game. The offense was perhaps more impressive, registering 25 goals against Syracuse Vocational on Saturday May 19, 1923. The 25-goal total was written about as both a scholastic and “world” record at the time.
A section of the Penn Yan Democrat states, “The Geneva High School lacrosse team defeated a Syracuse Vocational high school team recently by a score of 25 to 1.”
A Syracuse paper said: “The Geneva regulars scored 14 goals in the first half and the subs scored 11 in the second half, allowing the Vocational team to make one. The final score was 25 to 1, the largest scholastic lacrosse score that has ever been announced in the United States.”
That season, Geneva swept Christian Brothers Academy 4-1 and 11-3, following their first win over Central High 4-1. Geneva’s second game against Central, on May 26, 1923, would decide the undisputed state champion. Over half of the Geneva High student body made the trip to Syracuse for the game. The Red and Black won 3-1 and claimed the first of back-to-back state titles.
As the school newspaper reported that year, “Geneva outplayed, outfought and outclassed our rivals in every stage of the game.”
An article in the “Sporting Page” in the following Tuesday edition of the Geneva Daily Times argued that with the success and immediate popularity of lacrosse, it may supplant baseball as the “Major Activity” in the city.
The talent of the 1923 squad was indisputable. Eight of the 24 members of the All-State team hailed from Geneva. The 1922 and ’23 seasons set the standard for the century to come and earned a spot in the Geneva Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
For the first quarter-century of the program, Geneva was known as the “Red and Black.” It wasn’t until the 1950s that the nickname changed to the Panthers. From 1922 until the stoppage due to World War II, the Red and Black were one of the region’s and state’s best lacrosse teams. There were no league championships or sectional and state tournaments then. Essentially, everything was a glorified bragging-rights affair.
Regardless, the work done by the 1923 team forged an unshakable foundation for a lacrosse program that went on to generate 14 All-Americans, 47 Division I athletes, 11 Division I head coaches, six eventual Team USA representatives, and four U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Famers.
Current Geneva lacrosse head coach Jeff Dunham has been soaking in reams of information about those formative years, players and teams of the Geneva Red and Black.
“Although I always heard about the rich tradition of lacrosse in Geneva, I feel that through my research process some of these individuals have really come to life,” Dunham said.
Dunham has been unearthing pillars of Geneva lacrosse’s existence on the Geneva lacrosse Instagram page.
“Those early teams, players and coaches laid the foundation for the boys and girls playing today,” Dunham said. “It has been a great experience diving into the archives and giving these former players and coaches the acknowledgment that they deserve.”