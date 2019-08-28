GENEVA — The Geneva City Golf Championship field has been reduced to a four-time champion, the new Geneva Country Club course-record holder, and a pair of 16-year-olds.
Defending champion Joe Maher and John Mittiga are the teenagers, each of whom is set to begin his junior year at Geneva High School next week.
Mike Long, a two-time city tournament finalist who fired an 11-under-par 60 at GCC last week, will oppose Maher in one semifinal, while four-time city champion Steve Acquilano takes on Mittiga in the other.
The 18-hole semifinal matches are scheduled for a 10:30 a.m. tee-off Saturday at Big Oak Golf Course. The 36-hole final is Sunday, with the opening 18 scheduled for GCC at 10:30 a.m., followed by the final 18 at Big Oak.
Acquilano remained alive in his quest to become just the third man to win at least five city crowns, outlasting fellow four-time tournament winner Bill McDermott 2 and 1 in Sunday’s semifinals at Geneva Country Club. Acquilano, who downed Mike Roulan in the opening round at Big Oak Golf Course, used birdies at the par-4 10th hole, par-4 11th and par-5 15th to take control.
Maher and Long foiled a possible father-son matchup in the semifinals, as the former downed Dave DeJohn in the quarterfinals, while Long took out three-time city champion Matt DeJohn, Dave’s son.
Mittiga, a two-time Finger Lakes league champion for the Geneva High golf team, and the 2019 Section V co-medalist, advanced with a victory over Bob D’Amico.