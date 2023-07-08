GENEVA — When the Geneva Panthers football team takes the field at Loman Stadium on Sept. 8 to open up the 2023 season, the late Larry Guererri will be on the minds of all in attendance wearing red and black — especially the new head coach, Colin Cooper.
Cooper officially was appointed the school’s head varsity football coach at the June 12 Geneva Board of Education meeting, and he got right to work.
Carrying the title of “Geneva HC” means more to Cooper than he can put into words.
“I think it will really sink in when we get on the practice field come August,” Cooper said. “Being from Geneva, I always knew I wanted to come back and coach. Being the head coach now, it means everything to me to give back to the program and the community that helped raise me.”
A GHS graduate from the Class of 2011, Cooper started his college career at Monmouth University in New Jersey before transferring to the University at Albany. Concussion number five ended Cooper’s playing days during his senior year, but there was no doubt he wanted to remain in the sports arena.
After a brief recruiting stint in NYC, Cooper’s post-playing journey truly started with an internship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers followed by a full-time gig at American University as an equipment manager before moving on to do the same job at his alma mater, UAlbany. After 18 months in Albany, Cooper and his then-girlfriend and now-wife decided that their true home was back in Geneva, where they have now started a family.
“It was at the end of 2018 when we made the decision to come back home,” Cooper said.
He and his wife are both from Geneva and have been together since middle school.
“This is where we want to be,” Cooper said. “This town, community and city is just everything to us. We had our first son 10 months ago and this is the city I want to raise my family in.”
Cooper knew he wanted to be a part of Geneva football and joined the junior varsity coaching staff in 2020. Guererri took over in 2021 and pulled Cooper up to the varsity staff.
Guererri had a plan all along for Cooper to be the subsequent head coach after his own tenure ended. But as Cooper knows all too well, sometimes life holds far different plans. Much like Guererri, Cooper’s father — Geneva football assistant coach Mike Cooper — passed away unexpectedly during Cooper’s senior year of high school.
So, as Colin now takes the reins of the Geneva football years ahead of the original timeline, he has soldiered forth with a plan for the program’s future with the same culture and passion that his predecessor put in place.
“I’m so excited to be able to give back to the community and the football program, because I know how much it meant to me,” Cooper said. “What it meant to play on Friday nights with Geneva written across my chest; words can’t explain what it means to me to be in this position.”
One of the primary focuses for Cooper is to continue Guererri’s work. So often, Guererri drove around town picking up players and taking them in droves to the weight room to both work out and be together. Cooper has instituted two-a-day optional lifts for the team throughout the summer.
“He would have 30+ kids together in the weight room and he gave them that space to be together,” Cooper said of Guererri. “He’s so missed but I am trying to bring that energy back. We have a morning session and afternoon session, and some of the guys are showing up for both sessions and are waiting at the doors. That’s why you do it.”
In addition, Cooper has begun a series of summer talks called Coaches Corner, in which current and past figures of Geneva football and collegiate programs speak to the coaches and players about character development and off-the-field work ethic. Naturally, X’s and O’s come up in conversation as well. They’re football players — they can’t help but talk ball, and to do it together is something Guererri started and Cooper is hell-bent on continuing.
GHS graduate and current Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks assistant Junior Collins was the first to speak, and Cooper has many others in mind that he has come to know during his time as a football player.
“My goal with this Coaches Corner is to develop our coaches in Geneva,” Cooper said. “Junior was the picture-perfect candidate for that. Junior touched on a lot of things on and off the field and I want to grow what we have in Geneva to give these kids the best experience they can have.”
When it comes to the play on the field, Cooper believes in what many coaches in all sports are honing in on: connecting and building trust with each player is top priority, especially in high school.
What the product on the field will look like under Cooper will be unveiled in the fall, but the off-field characteristics already have a clear vision.
“There’s two sides of it: football on the field and off. Both are so important and it’s not just about X’s and O’s,” Cooper said. “It’s going to take a little bit to continue to build the culture coach Guererri was building that I also believe in. And, what my football team will look like is a very disciplined, respectful, hard-working, high-character bunch of kids that love the game, love each other and work together well.”
Even some elements on the field will have Guererri’s touch. The helmets, new uniforms and team anthem were already chosen by Guererri before his passing, and Cooper can’t wait to see it all come together.
“I’m just excited to see these kids come out and play because we’re playing for something much bigger than us,” Cooper said. “Right now, we don’t know who’s going to be at what position, and that’s going to be the most fun — finding out where the puzzle pieces need to go.”
Typically, a new coach signals a new era for a program. That’s not really the case at Geneva. The current era began when Guererri took the reins in 2021, and it will last until his influence on the program expires.
That won’t be for a very long time — Cooper will make sure of it.