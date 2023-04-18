GENEVA — It’s been four years since the Geneva Gators YMCA swim team has attended a state championship, and four local swimmers qualified for the meet last month at the Burt Flickinger Aquatic Center in Buffalo.
While simply going to the meet would have been noteworthy for the team, the swimmers that went excelled. Grant Happ, Brendan McCusker, Jakub Miranda, and Presley Pinkston had the qualifying times to get an invite.
In his first state championship appearance, McCusker cleaned up, placing first in three different events in the male 8-and-under category: the 50 freestyle, the 25 backstroke, and 100 freestyle. McCusker wasn’t done there, as he also placed second in the 25 free stroke.
In each race, McCusker shaved a few seconds off his personal best times.
Happ placed 10th in the 50 backstroke in the male 9-10 category and added a finish of 14th in the 100 freestyle and 15th in the 50 freestyle. To top off those finishes, Happ shaved close to 7 seconds off his personal best in the 100 freestyle.
McCusker, Happ, Miranda and Pinkston then teamed up to compete in the 200 free relay and came in fifth.
“It’s an incredible feeling to see the hard work and dedication of our swimmers and coaches pay off in such a wonderful way,” said YMCA Executive Director Mary Bakogiannis in a press release. “We are very proud of our program, our coaches and each and every one of our swimmers.”