GENEVA — Another one of this area’s most popular events returns soon. The Geneva Half Marathon & Relay starts on Aug. 13 at 8 a.m. sharp at the Geneva lakefront.
The 13.1-mile road running race begins with a jaunt through downtown Geneva, down South Main Street, through the campus of Hobart and William Smith Colleges and their arts campus and through the residential areas of Geneva. The course then continues around Slate Rock Road and into White Springs and then winds down with a descent back into the City of Geneva, the benches on South Main and to the finish line on Seneca Lake.
As of Thursday, more than 500 runners have signed up for the fourth edition of the race and the number continues to grow.
“We have runners who vacation here before the race, many from out of state or Canada,” said Eric Heieck in a Times article earlier this year. Heieck organizes the race along with his wife, Sarah. “Our prizes showcase the Finger Lakes.”
Red Jacket Orchards once again is sponsoring the event. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva and the Geneva Family YMCA, with some money also going to Finger Lakes charities.
“This race has always been about giving back to the city and town, including the charities,” said Heieck. “That is very important to us.”
The post-race party will be at the Welcome Center. The race is partnering with Norwhey, an Interlaken company specializing in hard seltzer.
Heieck said while the race has a dedicated group of volunteers more are always welcome. People can sign up to volunteer on the race website.
For additional information, go to that website at genevahalfmarathon.com. The race also has Facebook and Instagram pages, and questions can be directed to race@genevahalfmarathon.com.