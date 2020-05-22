With the uncertainty surrounding when baseball activities could begin and whether a midsummer schedule could be crafted, the Geneva Little League Board of Directors voted last weekend to cancel the 2020 season.
All other programs in District 5, including Seneca Falls and Waterloo, have done the same.
The Geneva board followed the guidance of Little League International, District 5, and state and local health officials throughout the past few weeks as our nation and world deal with an unprecedented public health crisis.
Geneva Little League will honor all requests for refunds of 2020 registration fees. However, the board respectfully asks parents of players to consider donating some or all of those funds to Geneva Little League so the organization can continue to meet its financial obligations and prepare for the 2021 season — minus a full year of revenue. Any donations will be used to pay ongoing bills, help fund needed field and building maintenance and allow the continued pursuit of a handful of previously planned and much-needed upgrades, including dugouts, fencing and bathroom facilities.
Those who already paid registration for 2020 and want a refund should visit www.research.net/r/genevalittleleague2020 and complete a short form no later than June 15. Refunds will be processed after that date.
Any funds not claimed by Sept. 1 will be considered a donation.