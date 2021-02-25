GENEVA — Geneva Little League is excited to welcome back players, coaches and parents for the 2021 season.
An in-person registration session will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3 at the Geneva McDonald’s, 307 Hamilton St. Parents can also sign their players up at any time at genevalittleleague.com.
Payments at the in-person registration session can be made with cash or credit card only.
This year’s divisions include:
Pony: Ages 5-8
Minor baseball/softball: ages 8-10
Major baseball/softball: ages 11-12
Junior baseball/softball: ages 13-14
Senior baseball/softball: ages 15-16
Anyone who signs up by March 3 will receive $25 off per player with a family max of $225 at checkout. After that, fees will revert back to their regular prices with a family max of $275. Registration ends March 19.
The regular registration fee for the pony division is $100 per player, and the regular fee for the minor, major and Jr/Sr divisions is $125.
If you need assistance with registration fees, visit https://www.littleleague.org/call-up-grant-program/ and apply for the TMobile call up grant and see if you qualify for any help.
This year the league will be doing an equipment giveaway on opening day. Each registered and paid player per division (minor boys, minor girls, major boys, major girls and pony) will be eligible. For example, one lucky major boys player will receive a camouflage backpack, bat, glove and batting gloves.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place throughout the season.
Opening day for the pony, minor and major divisions is set for April 24. The junior/senior season will start in mid-June.
For questions about registration, email league President Todd Smith at tsmith68@rochester.rr.com.