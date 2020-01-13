GENEVA — Geneva Little League has opened registration for the 2020 season.
This year the league is offering an Early Bird Special. Those who sign up by Feb. 8 will receive $25 off per player with a family maximum of $225 at checkout. After Feb. 8, the registration fees will revert to their regular price, including $75 per player for the Pony division (machine-pitch) and $125 per player for all other baseball and softball divisions, with a family maximum of $275.
Go to www.genevalittleleague.com and click register now or log in and go to your account to sign up today.
Upcoming in-person registration sessions are set for 9 a.m. Feb. 1, 5 p.m. Feb. 5, 9 a.m. Feb. 22 and 9 a.m. Feb. 29, all at the Geneva Community Center.
Divisions include:
Pony: Ages 5-8
Minor baseball and softball: ages 8-10
Major baseball and softball: ages 11-12
Junior baseball and softball: ages 13-14
Senior baseball and softball: ages 15-16
The league — in its 68th year of operation — will be doing a giveaway on Opening Day to get the season started. Each registered and paid player will be entered for a chance to win a baseball backpack filled with a new bat, glove and batting gloves. One winner per division will be chosen.
The league is also raffling off an Easton Ghost Evolution baseball bat. Tickets for that can be purchased at the in-person signups and prior to the drawing at the Opening Day ceremonies. The cost is $2 for one ticket, $5 for three tickets or $10 for 10 tickets.
Opening day for the pony, minor and major divisions is set for May 2. The junior/senior season will start in mid-June.