NEW YORK — No matter what situation, a “lottery” is, by definition, a hard thing to win. It requires nothing but luck whether it’s a draft lottery for the NBA or NHL, The New York lottery or in this case, the NYC Marathon lottery.
Geneva native and current NYC resident Becca Long saw a handful of friends experience a lifetime memory when they ran the TCS NYC Marathon and wanted a piece for herself.
“I saw a few friends do the 2019 marathon and there was so much emotion watching them finish and I entered (the lottery) after that,” Long said.
Long soon became one of the luckiest runners in the world, as she won a spot in the 2020 marathon with just a 2% chance of getting a slot.
Then, of course, COVID happened.
“I got in through the lottery for the 2020 marathon and then that one was cancelled. “So I deferred to this year.
“It was good,” Long said of her first marathon. “It was an experience I’ve never had before — a lot of emotions. It was a really awesome day throughout New York City and all the boroughs.”
Runners who were signed up for the 2020 NYC Marathon were given options to defer, and Long chose to run in 2021.
There may have not been a better year to run in recent memory. Not only was it the milestone 50th running of the 1970-born race, but it also featured a field that was nearly half of what it normally is with COVID-19 still rumbling around the world.
So, Long won the lottery, got to run in the race’s biggest milestone to date, and is now a part of a semi-exclusive group who got to compete in the 50th running of the world’s largest marathon. More than 25,000 people isn’t exactly “exclusive” but compared to the near-50,000 runners who competed in 2019, it’s a pretty large drop-off.
With her legs burning and the end in sight, Long experienced the pinnacle of the NYC Marathon: the finish line.
“The finish line is crazy,” Long said. “I pretty much cried the last three miles of the race — the pure exhaustion, the emotions, the disbelief that I’m doing and finishing this, all of that.”
Winning the lottery and competing in 2021 doesn’t guarantee Long will be able to get in the race in 2022, but given the emotional and physical toll the race took, Long may be content with the lasting memory.
“I don’t know,” Long said with a laugh when asked about next year. “I feel like this one had such hype with it not going on last year and the energy was so amazing that I’m not sure it could be replicated again. As of right now, I feel like I don’t need to do another marathon, especially with the soreness I have going on.”
Long put in a time of 5:17.59 after starting in the 11:20 a.m. wave.
Seneca Falls native Anne Driscoll was in the same wave and within a few hundred yards of Long for a portion of the race, and neither of them knew it.
“That’s so crazy!” Long said when told how close she and Driscoll were.