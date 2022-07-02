BUFFALO — The finish line of any marathon is one of the most emotional places in sports. The physical toll 26.2 miles has on even a seasoned runner brings out the rawest of emotions.
For Geneva native and William Smith grad Madison Maher, the finish line at the Buffalo Marathon was all that and way, way more.
As Maher rounded the final corner with 100 meters to go, her family and friends awaited her finish, cheering her name. Also at the finish line was her boyfriend, Chris Nolan.
And, he was on one knee.
Maher finished the marathon in a blistering three hours and 34 minutes. The feeling of completing the marathon and seeing her boyfriend of five and a half years on one knee sent Maher’s emotions over the edge.
“I will literally never top that feeling,” Maher said of getting proposed to at the finish line. “It was the craziest, most emotional two minutes of my entire life.”
The two met in 2017 at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and graduated in 2019. Maher was on the cross country team her sophomore, junior and senior years while Nolan was a midfielder for the Hobart lacrosse team.
“I have always loved running and how it made me feel but I never actually ran competitively on a team until William Smith,” Maher said.
After never being a part of any sports teams, even in high school, Maher’s passion for running eventually drove her to join the Herons’ cross country squad. After graduation and during the pandemic, Maher and Nolan lived together in Nolan’s native country of Canada.
Separated from her friends and family in the United States for over a year, Maher turned to running as a way to cope. She soon regained the form she lost in the year since graduation and turned into a bit of social media running star.
“Running became my crutch,” she said. “It was the thing I looked forward to every single day.”
With Nolan behind the camera, Maher began posting on Instagram, which cataloged her running hobby, and organically, she gradually attracted an audience of social media followers that is now more than 17,000.
“It’s been awesome being able to the share (the engagement) on my Instagram with the running community,” Maher said. “But besides the media, besides the news and everything, the two of us are super excited.”
With running now being a central part of Maher’s life, Nolan knew that the proposal had to be special, and the Buffalo Marathon presented the perfect opportunity. Nolan got in touch with the folks running the event and after a few emails, Nolan was suddenly inundated with staff, security and volunteers wanting to help forge an unforgettable moment.
“The race staff of the Buffalo Marathon played a huge part in making that event extremely special for us,” Nolan said. “I initially reached out to them because I knew that Madison is such an avid runner and an ideal proposal would involve running.”
Randy Martin, the director of security at the Buffalo Marathon, played a central role in Nolan’s master plan. Not only did he issue Nolan a media pass, he organized spots at the finish line for both families and planned out the perfect place for Nolan to kneel.
When Maher took off, her siblings and family, along with Nolan, cheered her on in the first few mile markers and then returned to the hotel for a bite to eat while Maher ran. Nolan’s nerves prevented him from eating, naturally, as the weeks of planning were all about to come to fruition in a few hours.
As Nolan tracked Maher through the chip in her running bib, he and the Buffalo Marathon photographers all readied themselves at the finish line.
“I was expecting to do something kind of in the back of the finish line but Randy was very excited and supportive and pretty much dragged me to the finish line and made sure my family members and Maddie’s family members were close by to see it,” Nolan said. “I was thinking it would be a nice, discreet proposal at the back with family taking photos but when I got there, Randy said, ‘If you’re going to do it, you got to do it big,’ and dragged me right to the finish line.”
Maher rounded the corner and Nolan was in position right on the finish line. Maher still needed to physically cross the line in order to log an accurate time, so with tears in her eyes and utter disbelief on her face, she met Nolan and rotated him 180 degrees so she could cross the line while still embracing her new fiancé.
“He was kneeling pretty much on the time marker that I had to cross to get my chip registered, and I don’t even remember doing this, but I pushed him and pivoted him around so I could cross the time marker and he did a 180 on his knee and got knee burn,” Maher said with a laugh.
The marathon provided the perfect shroud for Nolan and company to contain the surprise. Maher had 26.2 miles ahead of her and the focus of hitting her pace goals and completing the race occupied her mind completely.
“I had zero clue. This was the farthest thing I was expecting,” Maher said. “Honestly, that’s the best part about it: it was the greatest surprise of my life. I would not have wanted it any other way.”
Now, the future weds are back in Canada as Maher gears up to begin her training for her next marathon in November.
As for the wedding, it will be a picturesque one. The two have Oct. 7, 2023 at Ventosa Vineyards booked.