The Geneva Sports Hall of Fame will welcome its next class of inductees on May 20 at Club 86. This year’s class includes Kelvin Cruz, Christine Driscoll Rosato, Kelley Driscoll, Barron Frank, Bill Hadsell, Craig McDonald, Melissa Smith Sladden, Beth Teague Mabry and the Geneva High 1923 Lacrosse Team.
There will be a social hour at 6 p.m. with the dinner and induction ceremony to follow at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at Dana’s Timeout or by calling Carl Wenzel at (315) 789-2380, Mike Simon at (315) 3102, or at Red Myers (315) 224-3757.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Class of 2022:
INDIVIDUALS
Christine Driscoll Rosato, Cross Country
Class of 2011
Christine capped her stellar high school cross country career by winning the New York State Class B championship. That was after being the runner up in the state championships her junior year. She also won Class B Section V titles all four years. She finished 12th in the Northeastern Footlocker National Meet in 2010. In track she was a three-time Wayne-Finger Lakes champion in the 3,000-meter and 1,500-meter races and a champion in the 800-meter and 4x800-meter relay races as well.
Christine went on to Cornell University where she lettered in cross country and track. She qualified and competed in the Ivy League Heptagonal Championship Meet, the NCAA Division I and ECAC meets in cross country. In track and field, she qualified and competed in both the NCAA Division I and the ECAC meets.
Kelley Driscoll,
Cross Country
Class of 2010
An outstanding long-distance cross country runner, Kelley was Wayne-Finger Lakes all-league and a Section V Class B all-star all four years at Geneva High School. She also qualified and participated in the New York state championships all four years. Kelley participated in the track and field NYS Championship meet in 2010 in the 3,000-meter run. She still holds the Geneva High record for the steeplechase.
Kelley went on to Plattsburgh State and was named to the SUNYAC all-conference team and the Atlantic all-region cross country team all four years. In her junior year she was named to the SUNYAC Hall of Fame Atlantic all-region team. She was an individual qualifier for the NCAA Division III cross country championship meet and was named to the SUNYAC all-academic team that year.
Melissa Smith Sladden,
Lacrosse
Class of 2010
A three-sport varsity athlete Melissa was the Geneva High School Female Athlete of the Year her senior year. She excelled at lacrosse and was a First Team All-Finger Lakes League selection her junior and senior years. Her senior year, she was named the Finger Lakes Offensive Player of the Year. She also was selected to play in the Herb Fitch Senior All-Star game and was an All-American nominee. One of the all-time leading scorers at Geneva, Melissa had 54 goals her senior season. She also lettered in soccer and basketball.
She went on to attend Monroe Community College where she made the All-Region 2nd team in 2011 and the All-Region 1st team in 2012. In 2012 she was a NJCAA 1st Team All-American and the regional tournament MVP while helping MCC capture the national championship. She earned a partial lacrosse scholarship to Division II Lindenwood University and received a full athletic scholarship her senior season at Lindenwood. Her senior year she was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference midfielder of the year and was named to the All-RMAC First Team and the All-Academic First Team. She was named a Division II All-American while helping lead Lindenwood to the NCAA Division II Final Four. She finished her career with 93 goals and 53 assists.
Craig McDonald,
Lacrosse
Class of 2004
Craig won Geneva High Male Athlete of the Year his senior year while lettering in soccer, hockey and lacrosse. He was a two-time first-team Finger Lakes All-Star in lacrosse and was honored as one of the best high school lacrosse players in the country by being named a US Lacrosse All-American his senior year. He also played in the National High School Senior Showcase.
Craig went on to the University at Albany where he was a four-year letter winner in lacrosse. He appeared in 61 games, scoring three goals and recording three assists with 148 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers. He was an All-American East 2nd team selection his sophomore year was named to the first team his junior and senior years. He helped lead Albany to the NCAA Division I tournament in 2005 and 2007. He is currently the head lacrosse coach at Division I Robert Morris University. He started his coaching career in 2009 and has served as an assistant coach at Union, Siena and Rutgers as well as the assistant head coach at the University of Massachusetts before going to Robert Morris.
Beth Teague Mabry,
Cheerleading
Class of 2000
A four-time National Cheerleading Association All-American, Beth helped lead the Panthers to a second-place finish in the 2000 NCA Nationals in Anaheim, Calif. She lettered in fall and winter cheerleading and was a member of the teams that won the following Finger Lakes League championships in both fall and winter, the Greater Rochester Cheer Competition Championship and a Section V Championship in 1998. Beth had a first- and second-place finish in NCA Regional competitions in her senior year.
A three-year starter on the varsity softball team, she led off and played second base on the 1999 team that won the New York State Class B Championship. She was also a member of the 1999 and 2000 sectional championship teams.
Kelvin Cruz,
Football
Class of 2007
An All-State selection his senior year, Kelvin played a key role in leading the Panthers to the 2006 Class B State Championship in football. A versatile player, Kelvin excelled on both sides of the line as well as serving as a kicker and punter. He was selected to the All-Greater Rochester team his senior year and was a two-time all-league selection. He also participated in the Eddie Meath All-Star Game. He played on two sectional championship teams and two state finalist teams. He also competed in track and field and was a sectional and league champion in the shot put his senior year. He also finished second in the Meet of Champions.
Kelvin went on to Hobart where he was an offensive lineman and served as team captain. In his junior year he helped the Statesmen lead the Liberty League in total offense. He played center his senior year on a line that allowed just nine sacks, a league low. After college he was an assistant coach at Geneva High and Hobart College and is currently an assistant at Wilkes University.
Bill Hadsell,
Coach
Bill has brought out the best in all of the student-athletes he has coached throughout the years. In wrestling he coached a state champion in Billy Payne as well as eight other wrestlers who placed high in states. He coached 34 individual Section V champions and was voted Section V Coach of the Year twice. An outstanding wrestler himself at Canandaigua Academy, Bill was Section V Class AA champion in 1979 and 1980. He took fourth place in 1980 at the NYS Wrestling Championships. Entering college a decade later, Bill was an NCAA Division III All-American at Ithaca College in 1991 and was named the school’s Most Outstanding Wrestler that year. He was voted into the Canandaigua Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.
In boys tennis Bill coached state champion Ryan Fishback, who also placed second and fourth at states. Ryan also won five sectional titles. Ryan’s brother Drew also won a sectional championship. Bill’s teams won league championships and a second-place finish in the sectionals. He also coached girls tennis to a second-place finish in sectionals. Bill coached girls soccer as well and guided the squad to a second-place finish in the Finger Lakes East after 10 years of not winning a game. He coached Hall of Famer Caroline Wenzel Chapman who was named Finger Lakes East Player of the Year twice.
Barron Frank,
Basketball
Class of 1973
Barron averaged 12.6 points per game his senior year when he played for Hall of Fame coach Sonny Wilson.
Barron went on to play at Fulton Montgomery Community College where he was MVP in the Raider Invitational. He averaged 13.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and had a shooting percentage of 53.5% during his sophomore year and was selected to the 2nd team Junior College All-SUNY team. He also was named to the all-decade team for Fulton Montgomery from 1970-1980. Fulton Montgomery led the nation in defense in the ‘74-75 season.
He continued his career at Elmira College where he was named the team MVP as a junior, averaging 11.2 points and 5 assists. As a senior, he was a captain and scored 14.9 points per game, 4.7 assists and was selected to the Soaring Eagle all-tournament team. Coach Paul Manikowski said of Barron, “He was a very talented and coachable player who led his teammates to rise above and beyond their abilities.”
TEAM
1923 Geneva High Lacrosse Team
Despite being just the second season of lacrosse in Geneva, 45 young men tried out for the 1923 squad. Led by Geneva Sports Hall of Famers Paul Vogt and George “Jiggs” O’Connor, the 1923 team went 6-1. Its only loss came in the first game of the season to the Hobart College freshmen. Following that loss, the resilient Red and Black squad rattled off six straight wins, including defeating the Syracuse University freshmen 2-0 at legendary Archbold Stadium. A stout defense was the recipe for success for Geneva as they averaged only two goals against per game. The offense was equally impressive, registering 25 goals against Syracuse Vocational, which was a scholastic record at the time.
Geneva’s biggest rivals were Syracuse powerhouses Christian Brothers Academy and Central High. The ‘23 Geneva squad swept CBA 4-1 and 11-3. After winning their first game over Central High by a score of 4-1 at home, Geneva traveled to Central on May 26 for a chance at an undisputed state championship. Over 50% of the Geneva High student body made the trip to Syracuse for the game. As the school newspaper reported: “Geneva outplayed, outfought and outclassed our rivals in every stage of the game.”
The talent of the 1923 squad was widely recognized across the state as eight of the 24 members of the All-State team were from Geneva. More importantly, the 1923 Red and Black warriors helped to forge the foundation of a lacrosse program that went on to win multiple sectional and state titles. This same program has generated 14 All-Americans, 47 Division I athletes, 11 Division I head coaches, six players that have represented team USA, and four US Lacrosse Hall of Fame members.