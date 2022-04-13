The Geneva Sports Hall of Fame will welcome its new class of inductees on May 20 at Club 86.
This year’s class includes: Kelvin Cruz (football), Christine Driscoll Rosato (cross country), Kelley Driscoll (cross county), Barron Frank (basketball), Bill Hadsell (coach), Craig McDonald (lacrosse), Melissa Smith Sladden (lacrosse), Beth Teague Mabry (cheerleading) and the Geneva High School 1923 Lacrosse Team.
There will be a social hour at 6 p.m. with the dinner and induction ceremony starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $50 and are available at Dana’s Time-Out or by calling Carl Wenzel (315) 789-2380, Mike Simon (315) 719-3102 or Red Myers (315) 224-3757.
For more information on the Geneva Sports Hall of Fame visit their website at www.genevasportshof.org.