GENEVA — Every 18 months, the city of Geneva inducts new members into its Sports Hall of Fame.
On November 15, eight new members will be enshrined in Geneva’s pinnacle of sports.
Jasper “Junior” Collins (football), Carol Davis (contributor), Matthew DeJohn (golf), David Ferris (golf), Brian Fowler (football), Richard Guererri (football), Jennifer Robbins (basketball) and the 1974-77 Geneva High Girls Swim team.
The Hall of Fame was created in June of 1989 and includes members from the 19th, 20th and the 21st century.
The criteria for the inductees must have attended either Geneva High or DeSales or been an outstanding contributor to sports in the city of Geneva.
The Geneva Sports Hall of Fame will welcome its new class of inductees on November 15 at the Club 86. There will be a social hour at 6:00 with the dinner and induction ceremony starting at 7:00.
Tickets are $40 and are available at Rylie J’s or by calling Carl Wenzel at 315-789-2380, Mike Simon at 315-719-3102 or Mike Roulan at 315-719-6075. For more information on the Geneva Sports Hall of Fame visit their website at www.genevasportshof.org.