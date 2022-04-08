LYONS — Last Saturday, Lyons Community Center played host to the Niagara Taekwondo Qualifier and Championships, an AAU competition.
Several local students from the Hwa Rang Kwan New York school on Exchange St. in Geneva made the short trip to Lyons and swept the tournament off its feet.
Out of the 21 competitors from the school, 26 medals were won — 18 gold and 8 silver.
Hwa Rang Kwan New York has been in business for four years and instructs children and adults of all ages and levels of physical ability. Owner and head instructor Master Micah Ehler couldn't have been more proud of his students.
"I am very proud of my students," Master Micah said in an email. "They’ve put in countless hours of training disciplining their minds and bodies for this event, and I have seen tremendous personal and athletic growth in all of them. We did well"
According the Master Micah, the program will forego nationals this year and head back to the studio to prepare for local and state competitions. The martial arts school plans to compete in AAU’s 2023 Nationals.