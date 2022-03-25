The Finger Lakes West girls basketball season lasted all the way to the sectional finals. The one-loss Dundee/Bradford squad battled and bruised its way to the Class D sectional final against York. Though the BraveScots fell short, their future remains bright as does the rest of the young FL West squads.
Marcus Whitman looks to return its entire roster next season; Romulus loses one senior; and though Dundee/Bradford loses three seniors and the Player of the Year, a large portion of its scorers return next year and even two years after that.
Given that the BraveScots went undefeated in league play it is not surprising that they swept the league’s awards, had three players make first team and boasted a Ronald McDonald all-star selection.
BraveScots senior Hallie Knapp made first team alongside teammates Kendall Parker and Kailey Yeoman. Knapp was named both the Player of the Year and the Defender of the Year.
To give an indication of the bright future in the West, Harley/Allendale-Columbia’s Eliza Nicosia was the only other senior besides Knapp to make the first team, the rest of the first team was comprised of two freshmen, a sophomore and a junior. Nicosia was the second Ronald McDonald All-Star alongside Knapp.
As for the rest of the league awards, Dundee/Bradford co-coaches Anthony Yeoman and Michael Strait shared the Coach of the Year award.
All in all, Dundee/Bradford had nine representatives get all-league and exceptional senior recognition.
HAC loses the most seniors with seven players moving on, so for third-place Marcus Whitman which returns its entire roster, the top spots for the West look to be wide open in the 2022-23 season.