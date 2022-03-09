PALMYRA — Waterloo girls basketball didn’t shoot particularly well, but their tenacious defense and ability to win any way made the difference in the Class B play-in against the B2 champion Midlakes.
Converting from the free-throw line in the final minute widened the gap and allowed Waterloo to claim all of Class B supremacy for themselves with a 43-30 win over the Screaming Eagles.
“I give the kids a lot of credit,” Waterloo head coach Michael Bree said. “I told the kids before the game, ‘It doesn’t matter at this point if you win by one, five, 10 or 20.’ We’re moving on, so that’s the key thing.”
No matter the sport, beating a team three times in a row is a lofty task. Waterloo (24-0) pulled it off against Palmyra-Macedon in the Class B2 semifinals, but Midlakes (18-6) with their quick hands and lockdown defense provided a challenge that took Waterloo the entire 48 minutes to beat.
“I thought we played well for a good portion of the game,” Midlakes head coach Nate Rich said. “When we relaxed against their pressure, jump-stopped and made good decisions we got easy looks in transition. But Waterloo’s just relentless with their pressure and I think at times it wore us down a little bit.”
Waterloo beat Midlakes 60-47 back in 2021 on Dec. 10 and then again in 2022 on Jan. 24, 39-28. Tuesday night’s play-in was much like the second matchup.
The two teams began with respective baskets and Waterloo point guard Natalie DiSanto swished a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. Coach Bree quickly put his team into a full-court press that attempted to smother Midlakes before half court.
The Screaming Eagles’ ball handler always had help and found success breaking the press and with 3:40 left in the first they not only tied the game 5-5, but Waterloo star senior Giavanna White-Principio got in foul trouble early, forcing Bree to take her out.
“Typically she stays out of foul trouble,” Bree said of White-Principio. “We don’t practice for that very often and Midlakes is such a good defensive team anyway. Not having her in there hurt but our kids fight and found ways.”
White-Principio’s absence gave Midlakes room to work in the paint but without White-Principo Jazzmyn Lewis stepped to the forefront.
Lewis, who consistently operates in high gear, found another level to play at on Tuesday night and was everywhere for Waterloo. She accounted for countless steals and fastbreaks. By the time White-Principio returned in the second quarter, Waterloo still had the lead. Lewis and White-Principio each ended with 10 points.
After DiSanto’s early 3-pointer, Waterloo shooters went cold from beyond the arc. Combined with shooting struggles, Midlakes was clinical in forcing Waterloo into unforced errors, turnovers and even bad shots.
“I think it’s a combination,” Rich said on the team’s effort of forcing turnovers. “Our guards put pressure on but they know that we have a great eraser in Callie Walker. She changes so many shots and is a constant presence in the paint.
Nevertheless, the likes of Lewis and Morgan Caraballo continued to chip away on defense and never allowed any Midlakes player to get comfortable wherever they were on the court.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well at all tonight, ” Bree said. “To come out with a win shows what they’re all about.
“(Lewis) has been playing for me on varsity since she was in eighth grade,” Bree said. “She just makes winning plays. That’s the best way to describe her.”
The baskets that did come were of high quality, with inside spin moves from Waterloo’s Macy Carr or mid-range floaters from Midlakes sophomore Stella DelPapa. Carr ended with a game-high 13 points. The first half ended with Waterloo up 18-14.
Midlakes scored two big-time buckets to open up the third quarter, capped off by a beautiful Euro-step lay-up from Grace Murphy. The two teams continued a back-and-forth contest of steals, fastbreak buckets and calculated offensive trips. The fourth quarter arrived with a score of 30-28 in favor of Waterloo.
Midlakes continued to fight and claw to stay in the game and keep pace with undefeated Waterloo. Junior Callie Walker converted free throws early in the fourth to make it a 32-29 game after a bucket by White-Principio opened the quarter. Walker led her team in scoring with 12 points.
While the Screaming Eagles were able to double their scoring in the third, Waterloo’s defense clamped down in the fourth. One final free throw from DelPapa with three minutes to go gave Midlakes all the points they would get in the game.
Lewis, White-Principio and company kept the Screaming Eagles at bay and widened their lead with converted free throws to end the game.
After this season Waterloo will lose just two seniors. Midlakes returns their entire roster next year. If these two teams meet in the same game in 2023, it should come as a surprise to no one.
“It helps them get that big-game experience,” Rich said of the team’s run. “Last year we lost at the buzzer in the semi-final to Batavia, this year we were able to get our own buzzer beater (against Penn Yan) so I think having that big-game experience is going to help the kids coming in next year.”