HONEOYE FALLS — All year long, Newark struggled to have a full complement of starters. Once they finally did, the team that lost their final four regular season games made it all the way to the Class B1 semifinals and pulled off one of the upsets of the tournament in the process in the quarterfinal.
But, the Cinderella story in development came to an end on Tuesday night in the Class B1 semifinals. The 6-seed Newark Reds fell victim to a brutal full-court, double-team press defense from 2-seed Hornell, 70-44.
“Right now it hurts, obviously, to lose, but in a few days it’s going to feel a little bit better and you can look at all the good things that happened,” said Newark head coach Diane Kirnie. “I’m so proud of the way they played in the postseason and our league is so tough. They were excited, they played hard and I’m super proud of them and what they’ve done.”
Hornell brought their swarming defense to Honeoye Falls-Lima High School on Tuesday night and provided too much pressure for the Reds to break.
“We faced pressure like that (before),” Kirnie said of the Hornell full-court press. “I think playing in a game of this magnitude for kids who have never been here before, the nerves got to them. We made mistakes, had turnovers and traveled but we should have handled that better.”
After storming out to a 6-0 lead, the Red Raiders (16-5) began double-teaming the ball carrier off the inbound pass. From that moment on, Newark struggled to get the ball past half court. Hornell either stole the ball and set up offense, or the Reds would be called for a foul.
“It was a little bit of nerves and indecision,” Kirnie said of the Reds’ struggles. “Once you have indecision you make mistakes, travel and make bad passes. We did things that we normally don’t do. At the same time, (Hornell’s) defense was swarming like crazy.”
Within the blink of an eye, Hornell scored 10 straight points and were in the bonus with 2:37 left in the first quarter.
Led by senior Isabel Robson and junior Ciana Galvin, the Reds fought back to tie the game a 12-12. A final 3-pointer from Hornell ended the quarter at 15-12.
In the second, Hornell’s defense smothered, swarmed and stole possession after possession. On both ends of the floor, Hornell badly out-rebounded the Reds under the basket and led to several second-chance points on offense and no second-chances at all for Newark’s offense on the other end.
The Reds began to show signs of exhaustion with costly traveling calls, offensive fouls and unforced errors.
At the half, Hornell led 39-22 and were in complete control of nearly every facet of the game.
In the second half, the Reds continued to battle through foul trouble, swarming defense and constant bombardment from Hornell. Fueled by turnovers and rebounds, the Red Raiders continued to move the ball well and play keep away from Newark.
By the end of the game, Newark had exhausted all of their postseason magic and fell to a seasoned Hornell squad. The Reds lose Isabel Robson and Victoria Ward to graduation, but with the experience of this semifinal run paired with the young and very talented roster, coach Kirnie will look to make semifinal sectional runs an expected occurrence.
“To get them here, experience this atmosphere and to play in a game of this magnitude was a goal,” Kirnie said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids coming up and coming back, the future looks bright.”