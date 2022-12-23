Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Windy with occasional snow showers. High near 15F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Areas of blowing snow. Low 7F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%.