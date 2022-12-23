GORHAM — Though it’s still December, Thursday night at Marcus Whitman High School gave a glimpse at which team will end the season atop the Finger Lakes West girls basketball league. A third quarter swing from Bloomfield propelled them to a 55-44 win over Marcus Whitman and outright control of the West.
Both teams tipped off with 4-0 league records but it was the Bombers (6-1, 5-0) that made the game seem like an early blowout. Bloomfield shot out of a cannon to a 14-0 lead and it startled Wildcats head coach Liz Royston and her squad.
“It was a wake up call, to be honest,” Royston said. “We were able to pull it in close and it was a battle.”
A 14-0 Bombers lead was erased by a 13-0 run by the Wildcats (4-1, 4-1). Though the Bombers still led at the half, the Wildcats had made it a game and were not going to go away.
“Overall, the contest went pretty well and our press worked really well,” Royston said.
In the third quarter, the Wildcats got into some foul trouble, forcing Royston to make early substitutions that the Bloomfield starters pounced upon. Bloomfield had the talent to match the likes of Olivia Herod, Natalie Cotroneo and others on Whitman, but they also had a distinct size advantage as well and did most of their damage down low in the paint.
Marcus Whitman kept it close but by the end of the fourth quarter, Bloomfield had locked down its lead and sealed the win. The takeaway for Royston and the Wildcats is that it’s relatively early in the season and now they have seen what it takes to win the West.
“I feel that the bar has been set,” Royston said. “We’ve seen what it takes and the amount of work we have to do. I think we’re ready for the challenge.”