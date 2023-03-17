TORY — Back on Jan. 21, the Canandaigua Braves girls basketball team had lost four of their last seven games. Now, less than two months later, that time seems like a distant memory as the same Braves team is headed to the Class A state championship game for the first time in program history.
The Braves fended off Section VIII’s Manhasset 55-42 in the state semifinal on Friday afternoon at Hudson Valley Community College. The historic win also extended Canandaigua’s season-best winning streak to nine straight victories.
Given all that the Braves have been through this season, it’s not too big of a surprise. This Braves team began the year by losing three-year junior Macy Bacon to a season-ending injury and did not play on their home gymnasium floor all regular season long because of a flood. This team has been through it all this season and now they find themselves playing for yet another chance at history.
“It’s unbelievable,” Canandaigua head coach Michael Brennan said after the win. “The gym floor flooding — I sold it to the girls that this is going to help us when we’re playing at neutral sites. There’s no way to spin the Macy Bacon thing, she’s such a tremendous and unique player. But it is surreal to go through all that and still make it to the final game.
“It has helped, but I’m not going to volunteer to do it again next year,” Brennan added jokingly about playing at Finger Lakes Community College for their home games next season.
Canandaigua (20-5) never trailed once in their final-four contest as it was a sloppy but defensive start for both sides that saw the Braves up 19-14 at the halftime break. It took until the second half before anyone from either team reached double figures in scoring.
Though leading the entire game, the Braves never truly took control of the contest until the fourth quarter after carrying a 32-26 lead into the final period.
Manhasset cut the deficit to four points in the first minute of the fourth but back-to-back buckets by Canandaigua opened up the lead to eight points.
The Indians turned the contest back to a two-possession game at 36-30 but Braves junior Kyleigh Chapman drained a dagger corner-3 to extend the lead to nine points. Chapman finished her night with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
“At the start of the fourth, we switched defenses which I was nervous about because (Manhasset’s Caitlin Barrett) is so fast. You start to pressure her, you can give up easy buckets,” Brennan said. “I said, ‘We can play as a team and we can contain her a little bit.’ I think with that defense we got a few easy buckets out of that,and we felt if we can build a little bit of a lead that we can hang onto it.”
A couple minutes later, the lone two seniors on this Canandaigua squad stepped up to seal the win just as they did against Hamburg a week ago in the Far West Regional.
Mya Herman drained two free throws to add to her team-high 14 points on the day and on the next Braves possession, Liv Schorr drove to the rim hard for a lay-up to extend the lead to 43-34. Canandaigua’s defense remained tough throughout the game and that nine-point lead was too much for the Indians to overcome.
Canandaigua will now play Walter Panas from Section I in the state championship tomorrow at 7 p.m.