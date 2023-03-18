TROY — Fighting through adversity has been an understatement for this year’s Canandaigua Braves girls basketball team.
They lost three-year junior Macy Bacon to a season-ending injury, they didn’t play on their home court until sectionals and on Saturday night at Hudson Valley Community College in the Class A state championship, the Braves found themselves down big early on.
Canandaigua could not overcome this time during a 61-51 loss against Section I’s Walter Panas.
It was an ugly start for Canandaigua (20-6) that saw them down 21-2 after the first six minutes but were able to cut into the deficit in the second half despite trailing by 25 points at the halftime break.
“The goal was to get back within 12 (points) by the fourth, we didn’t quite do that but we showed fight,” Canandaigua head coach Michael Brennan said after the game about his team. “At halftime, we didn’t change too much up, just a few things. It was just the mentally of it, we couldn’t play timid and we had to have mental toughness. I took a timeout one time to just say to them how great they were playing and to give them rest but they looked at me.
“Every time I take a timeout, it’s usually for a purpose of x and o’s, this was just because I was enjoying it. I enjoyed when they didn’t give up and they played really hard and I was a fan in that moment.”
Braves senior guard Mya Herman had 0 points at the intermission with her team trailing 37-12 at that point.
Herman put her name in the stat sheet by draining a 3-pointer in the opening minute of the second half. Herman collected her team’s first eight points in that third quarter.
Five minutes later, sophomore teammate Julia Geitner buried a 3-pointer to cut the Braves deficit to 40-27.
Herman and her lone senior teammate Liv Schorr continued to show heart all game long. Herman finished with a game-high 22 points after making 10 field goals in the second half.
“We have something that nobody else has and that is Canandaigua grit — is what I call it — and those two kids have it,” Brennan said about his two seniors. “It doesn’t matter if we’re playing basketball, lacrosse, checkers, football, they have it.”
Sophomore guard Eily Hubler added 10 points in the contest for the Braves.