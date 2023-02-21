CANANDAIGUA — It may be the first time ever that a team had its home opener in the first round of sectionals, but that was exactly the case Tuesday night at Canandaigua Academy.
A brand new floor, fresh paint on the walls, new lighting; All that the Canandaigua main gymnasium needed after months of reconstruction was a game, and the girls basketball team gave it one heck of christening with a 90-28 win over No. 15 seed Wilson Magnet in the first round of the Class A sectional tournament.
“These kids have grown up playing in this gym,” Canandaigua head coach Michael Brennan said after the win. “So to not have the bus ride (to FLCC), having your home crowd; it’s certainly an advantage.”
The No. 2 seed Canandaigua girls basketball team (16-5) earned the right to host games in the Class A sectional tournament. When the gymnasium was officially ready to use on Monday, the team couldn’t wait to get in.
“We were able to get in here for the first time on Monday for practice and everybody just showed up 45 minutes early just so we could get in here,” Brennan said. “It was really sweet.”
Though Finger Lakes Community College provided an exceptional home away from home all season for the boys and girls teams, nothing compared to kicking off sectionals at home, especially for the seniors.
“It was definitely something that helped us play better tonight,” Herman said. “I think we were all looking forward to it especially since we never got to play here at the beginning of the year. It’s definitely a gift.”
“I was really happy for them,” Brennan said of two seniors Liv Schorr and Mya Herman. “We were hoping to get Senior Night here, but that didn’t happen so this is the next best thing.”
The Braves were more than capable of taking down Wilson Magnet in any gymnasium, but the energy was palpable. The Braves set the tone in the first five seconds with a tip-off win from Macy Falk and a lightning fast layup from Herman off a feed from fellow senior Schorr. Herman ended with 16 points.
The Wildcats (1-18) got on the board with one free throw to make it 2-1, but then the Braves took off on a 20-0 run. Canandaigua’s starting roster features skill, size, aggressive rebounding and an abundance of team chemistry. On offense, they move the ball with purpose with a death-by-a-thousand-passes mentality. Players like Herman, Schorr, and Eily Hubler drew defenders in and passed willingly while forwards Kyleigh Chapman and Macy Falk went to work creating space down low. Chapman ended with a game-high 18 points.
The Braves’ calm but energized style of play led to a 24-2 lead at the end of the first and a 51-15 lead at the half.
“I was really happy with how we executed our stuff,” Brennan said. “Kids really were very precise in their cuts, (knew) where the ball needed to be and the timing of it all. That’s what I was really happy with, offensively. Defensively, I was happy with the basic, fundamental defense. We kept the ball in front of us, didn’t press and I call it boring basketball, but boring basketball wins.”
It wasn’t the most challenging game Canandaigua played all year long but the expression on the players’ faces showed the joy of playing at home and executing a game plan.
“We focused a lot on defense,” Schorr said. “Helping defense and making sure we’re on them every single time.”
The moment wasn’t lost on the seniors, who will get one final game in the main gymnasium this Friday in the Class A quarterfinal against No. 7 Brockport.
“We’re really excited,” Herman said of getting to play at home again. “Sectionals is a really nerve-racking time so its nice to be able to be by our fans and close.”
It’ll be an immense challenge for the Braves to run the table and take the Class A title, but two cherished games at home gives them the most proper send-off they could ask for. If Canandaigua gets past No. 7 Brockport in the quarterfinal on Friday, they hit the road for the rest of the way, and that’s just fine with them. It’s where they’ve had success all year.