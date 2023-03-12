BUFFALO — Canandaigua Braves were up 24-14 at halftime and dominated on the defensive end. By the start of the 4th quarter, the score was 38-38 and all the momentum was on the side of Hamburg. Despite the impressive comeback and a dominating performance by 6-foot-4 Bulldogs senior Clara Strack, the Braves pulled off one of their most impressive victories of the season in a 53-47 overtime win in the Class A Far West Regional.
“When you have a special player like (Hamburg) has, there’s no other way than complete team defense and buying into the game plan,” Canandaigua head coach Michael Brennan said. “We did that.”
Strack didn’t just have size at center. She had a handle, a scoring touch and toughness. Several times throughout the game she took a hard fall and continued to get back up and play. The Virginia Tech commit ended with 26 points but the Braves’ game plan was evident in the first half and worked to perfection.
Canandaigua assigned junior Kyleigh Chapman to Strack and when senior Mya Herman had the ball, the plan seemed to be to drive to the lane and force Strack into foul trouble. In order to prevent Strack from accruing fouls early, Hamburg players stepped in and took them instead. Just over four minutes into the game, the Bulldogs had put Canandaigua in the bonus with five team fouls.
Eily Hubler’s corner-3 stretched the Braves’ lead in the first and they carried a 13-6 lead into the second quarter following a last-minute 3-pointer by Geitner, who was huge from beyond the arc all game long and ended with 10 points
Canandaigua continued pounding the interior in the second. With under two minutes remaining, Strack converted a 3-point play for the Bulldogs and though Canandaigua carried a 24-14 lead into the half, Strack’s play foreshadowed the third quarter.
“The kids really bought in to what we were trying to do defensively and that got us a lead at halftime,” Brennan said. “We needed that for the second half because (Strack) really took over.”
The game began to get chippy in the third quarter and players on both teams started to rack up the fouls. Another 3-pointer from Geitner helped the Braves carry over some momentum but an 11-3 run led by Strack pulled Hamburg to a tie game. Strack scored 15 points in the third quarter alone and completely dominated the boards.
With the game closer than ever and teams clearly liking each other less and less, the physicality amped up. Chapman racked up her fourth foul with less than a minute to go in the third and another bucket from Strack tied things at 38-38. Hamburg had all the momentum and offensive rebounding in the world heading into the fourth.
“There was stuff to learn, but it wasn’t rocket science,” Brennan said of what the team learned from playing Hamburg on Jan. 28. “It was: make life difficult for (Strack), make other kids make shots and that’s easier said than done.”
Canandaigua caught a nice break early in the fourth as Strack hauled in an offensive rebound four straight times and missed all four chances at the rim. Hubler got the go-ahead bucket down on the other end and on the ensuing Bulldogs possession, Schorr did what no one in Buffalo Sports Arena wanted to do: she drew a charge on Strack with 4:36 to go and ignited the Canandaigua bench.
After losing control of the game in the third and looking somewhat despondent heading into the fourth, the Braves’ energy was back.
“It’s really what our offense is about,” Brennan said. “Getting teams to defend a lot of stuff and being patient.”
Hubler drew another charge soon after and that exemplified her night. The sophomore point guard ended with 10 points but was a massive bolster for the offense and defense.
“Eily (Hubler) is wise beyond her years,” Brennan said of Hubler. “She really is a calming influence out there and she made plays on the defensive end.”
The heat of the game was fully on for the final two minutes. The two teams exchanged buckets but with 1:45 to go, Chapman fouled out for the Braves. Hamburg hopped on Canandaigua’s interior quickly and to their first lead of the game, 43-42 with 42 seconds to go.
As she was from the start, Geitner was clutch from beyond the arc and none more so than with 33.2 seconds to go. At the top of the key, Geitner responded to Hamburg’s lead with a swish 3-pointer to put the Braves back on top, 45-43.
Another put-back bucket from Strack on the other end tied things at 45-45 with 12.3 seconds to go. Canandaigua turned the ball over but luckily the buzzer sounded and the game head to extra time.
Amazingly, the Braves’ defense picked up its intensity in overtime. A steal by Herman to start the four-minute extra session led to going 2-for-2 at the line after being fouled. Not to be outdone by her friend and senior classmate, Schorr stole a Hamburg pass on the next possession and scored a fastbreak bucket to give Canandaigua a 49-45 cushion.
Not even 30 seconds later, Schorr stole the ball again and was fouled, going 1-for-2 at the line. A layup from Hamburg pulled the game to 50-47 and after a Canandaigua miss, Schorr completed her third steal of overtime and iced the game at the line.
Down 52-47 with 8.1 seconds remaining, Hamburg drew up a play during a timeout and because Schorr played such tight defense on the inbound, the Bulldogs were called for a backcourt violation. Schorr added another point after being fouled on the inbound, but it was all over. The Braves outlasted the Bulldogs and after winning their first sectional title since 2009, the team is headed to the state final four.
“I just tell them, ‘You can’t go in afraid to lose. Enjoy the moment,’” Brennan said of what he told his team before the game. “We’ve got good seniors and the younger kids we do have are really really experienced and they’ve played big games.”