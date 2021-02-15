SENECA FALLS — Three games into the season and Midlakes looks like the teams from a few seasons ago that made runs to states.
Led by fifth-year senior Cara Walker, Midlakes(3-0, 3-0) organized a defensive gameplan to hang on over Mynderse(0-3, 0-3), 54-38 on Saturday night after a Blue Devils second half push.
“It’s amazing,” Cara Walker stated after another win for her team. “We were working really hard in practice the past couple of days to try and get a win over Mynderse. We knew that they were a good team coming in so we definitely had to play hard.”
Walker led all scorers with 20 points.
“I’m happy how we fought,” Midlakes head coach Nate Rich stated. “Mynderse made a little bit of a comeback. We have to do better putting teams away when we have those bigger leads. I was happy how we maintained our composure in the fourth quarter. We were able to get our lead back up to 10 (points) and close-out a good Mynderse basketball team.”
Midlakes entered the game allowing an average of just 28 points a game. They continued that trend and held the Blue Devils to just three points in the opening quarter.
Walker got things started with a steal on the Blue Devils’ opening possession followed by a fastbreak layup for the game’s first score.
Midlakes came out with a full-court press but Mynderse was able to continually break through but could not convert shots into points in the opening quarter.
The Blue Devils lone score of the quarter didn’t occur until the 1:08 mark when sophomore Haley Mosch drained a right corner 3-pointer, part of her team-high 18 points.
Midlakes took a 9-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter started with Midlakes’ ball as Walker got the inbounds pass and just pulled-up from about 23 feet out for a left-wing 3-pointer.
Walker’s opening quarter three was immediately answered by Mynderse ninth-grader Maddie Verkey, who drained a corner-3 of her own to cut the Midlakes lead to 12-6, one of four three’s that Verkey hit in the game.
Midlakes took control the game in the second quarter to take a 30-13 lead heading into the halftime break.
Despite the big halftime deficit, the Blue Devils showed no quit.
Mynderse held Midlakes to just 10 points in the third quarter.
Verkey hit another 3-pointer from the right wing to cut the Midlakes lead to 38-24 with about one minute to play in the third quarter.
Mosch connected on a pair of free throws right before the final third quarter horn as the Blue Devils cut into the Screaming Eagle lead to 40-29 heading into the final quarter.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Mynderse head coach Jerry Anderson stated about his team coming out to fight after halftime. “I told them after the game it was just like a fight. They got punched in the mouth and they fought back. I’m proud of them for doing that.”
Mynderse continued to attack Midlakes’ lead in the fourth quarter.
Mosch hit another pair of free throws with four minutes to go to cut get the Blue Devils to within six points of Midlakes.
2:47 remained in the fourth quarter when Mynderse’s possession continued to go on after the shot-clock was reset without the Blue Devils hitting the rim.
After a dead ball that retained the Blue Devils possession, the refs had a brief discussion that overturned the ball back to Midlakes.
The Blue Devils never scored again after the call reversal.
Midlakes sophomore Callie Walker hit back-to-back layup’s to close out the win for Midlakes.
“We have a lot to work on still, it’s early in the season,” Rich said. “We play all-league opponents, every game is going to be tough this year. I think our rebounding and passing is something we have to improve on as the season goes along.”
Midlakes now hosts Waterloo in a battle of 3-0 teams on Monday night at 6:30.
“Our expectations are high,” Cara Walker said on her team going forward. “We want to do well, we’ve had good teams in the past. I think they have helped pushed us to do better. All of my teammates have taken on their roles and they’re ready to play.”
“Improvement day-by-day,” Anderson said on his team going forward. “Week one is over. We’re going to start week two of the season like we’re 0-0.”