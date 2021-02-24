OVID — South Seneca has steamrolled through the Finger Lakes West so far this season, and every game appears to be a breeze for the team. For head coach Charity Couch, this a season that she will always remember as her first season as the varsity head coach for the 2-time state champions South Seneca Falcons.
Couch, 36, is from Ovid and still lives there today as she is a former Falcon herself.
Playing basketball since the age of nine, Couch graduated from South Seneca in 2002, where, as a senior, she was a part of a special team that made it to the state semifinals before losing to eventual champions Voorheesville.
The next year, the Falcons went on to win their first of two state championships.
Couch, who is a finance manager at Ithaca Community Childcare Center, has been involved with the South Seneca program for the last the four years. She has served as the modified and junior varsity head coach before getting the gig this season.
“I was able to learn a lot from Heather and Bob Mott. In fact, I still use them as a great resource and mentor,” Couch stated in a text message to the Times.
Couch began coaching basketball for Four Town’s Community Center with the youth program but this is her first varsity head coaching job, and what a job she has done so far.
“I have always wanted to coach,” Couch said. “I love the fact that I am able to coach and invest in the youth at my home school. I have always had a passion for coaching no matter the level.”
Couch’s first season at the helm has been more than impressive. Along with her team winning on Tuesday night against the co-defending Finger Lakes West league champion Red Jacket, Couch has leaned on both her knowledge of the game and the years of knowing her players to guide the team to a 6-0 start.
“Good so far given the circumstances,” Couch stated on her team. “I have a great team of athletes and assistant coaches. The covid restrictions are a bit different, but we knew if we wanted a season it would look like this. So we take it! I started coaching with these girls back with Four Town’s so it is great to have them for my first year.”
Every season is going to have its up’s and down’s but the goal will always remain the same.
“Our goal this season is to play as a team with a motto of ‘turn me into we.’ When we focus on how to work together as a team and control the things we can control we are an unstoppable force.”